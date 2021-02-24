Tips On Traveling and Staying Safe During The Pandemic

The thought of flying during a pandemic can be frightening. After all, there are thousands of people in the major airports during any given time. How can you protect yourself and your family, while still being able to travel for business or pleasure? Here are four suggestions to help keep you safe:

Avoid Stress

Wear a Mask

Wash Your Hands

Maintain Social Distance

Arriving at a major airport can be stressful enough. The drive, the traffic, all of the different lanes and signs to try to find the covered parking at the DIA airport – it can lead to a stress headache.

Here is a tip – try to relax. Stress actually weakens the immune system, making you more susceptible to illness. Try using music, meditation therapies, or even aromatherapy to help you stay calm and focused when things get busy and traffic gets congested. This will also lower blood pressure, improve your mood, and help your breathing to calm down. Keep smiling, even if no one can see your smile. It will help you to relieve tension from your face, which in turn can help your body to let go of tension as well.

Wearing a mask is mandated in the airport, from the covered parking at the airport, to the lobbies, ticket counters, and even on the flights. In fact, you must wear a mask during your entire flight. Failure to wear one can result in you being escorted from the plane.

Think ahead when choosing your flight mask. You will want one that is comfortable – especially if you have a long flight ahead – and fits well. Few things are as bothersome as constantly adjusting the elastic or pushing the mask back up on your nose due to an improper fit. In fact, masks that are too tight around the ears may cause a headache. Who needs that on a long flight?

Keep your mask up over your nose and mouth. This is required by the FAA. The only time you may take your mask down is when you are actively eating or drinking. While it is tempting if you are on vacation with friends, do not take your masks down for ‘selfies’. You are risking your health, and your flight if you get caught. Is it worth a fine just to get a picture of you and your girlfriends smiling on the plane?