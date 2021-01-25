The Unseen Beauty of Thailand: National Parks

We all know about the amazing beach resorts in the south of Thailand and trekking in the mountainous north of the country, yet there is another side to the Land of Smiles, namely the many National Parks that can be found in all parts of the country.

Khao Lak: A Place of Natural Beauty

There are no less than 147 National Parks in Thailand, protected areas that are unspoilt, where the wildlife is protected and inside these parks you can find luxury hotel accommodation in pleasant settings. You could hire a meeting room in Khao Lak, where you and your team can work on that important project, away from the distractions of regular life. This is a beach resort that offers peace and tranquillity, with all the mod cons you would expect from a 5-star hotel, with all the facilities to hold a business conference. This park is located in Phang Nga, a southern province of Thailand that combines of pristine beaches and unspoilt forests, making for the ideal place for a business meeting or a relaxing holiday.

Khao Yai: Family Picnics

Perhaps the most popular of all the National Parks in Thailand, Khao Yai is located in Korat Province, about 3 hours' drive from Bangkok, making it an ideal region for a weekend away. You can either rent a tent or stay in a luxurious resort and you can also book online for convenience. The third largest park in Thailand, Khao Yai encroaches on Saraburi and Nakhon Nayok provinces, as well as Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat. To give you an idea of how popular Khao Yai is, over 1 million people visited in 2016, spending long weekends immersed in the natural beauty of a very large reserve that includes a few low mountains.

Doi Inthanon National Park

Located in the north of Thailand, Doi Inthanon is also the name of the highest mountain in the country and definitely a great place to spend some time while you are in Thailand. The park has an area of 480sq km and is located about 60km from the northern city of Chiang Mai and is a prime spot for hikers, due to the amazing hills and valleys, which are inhabited by the Karen and Hmong hilltribes, who have a very colourful culture. There are several climates in this region, with quite a few waterfalls and you are advised to do some online research regarding the best times of year to visit, the climate and the different aspects of this beautiful part of Thailand.

Rather than spending the entire 3 weeks in one place, you could book a week at different resorts that encompass the amazing National Parks and get to experience the natural wonders of the tropical paradise of Thailand.