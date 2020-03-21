5 Unique Vacation Experiences Perfect for Families

A vacation is a great chance to let down your hair and totally relax. Family vacations offer even more fun. If you are thinking about getting away with your family, you’ll want to be somewhere special. There are lots of amazing places to see that every member of your family will love. Look for unique destinations. Get your kids out of their comfort zone and bring them along as you see the world in person.

Explore the Galapagos Islands



One of the world’s most fabled destinations, the Galapagos Islands are world class place to see with your family. This is the place to bring the budding naturalist and help them understand what it was that Darwin that lead him to help reshape the world. The islands are a place of peace and quiet with lots of tame animals ready to greet every member of your family. You can find something special here that is the world of legend. This living museum is part of Ecuador. Take a plane to the nation and then arrange for a boat directly to the shores. Ask your children to read up on the islands before you leave. You’ll all benefit from the chance to see something they’ll remember forever.



Go Whitewater Rafting



Another way to enjoy life outdoors is with a whitewater rafting trip. This is one that’s best for older kids. Teen can participate in choosing a destination for the trip before you leave. There are many places that offer this kind of rafting experience. You can pick from places such as the Grand Canyon that has rafting in the river at the foot of the canyon or head abroad to a foreign nation such as Costa Rica. Kids will learn how to use a boat and keep safety inside even the roughest water. Adults can have time bonding with kids and teaching them how to appreciate the world around them at the same time.



The Magnificent Northern Lights



When the sun goes down, the lights come up. The Northern Lights are a special treat. Vivid, shimmering bands of color come to life and dance in front of you. Kids have an excuse to stay up late each night. There are many places to see the lights in person. If you want to stay in the United States, you can head for Fairbanks, Alaska. This northern town is an easy place to see the lights for months on end. Other places offer equally good viewing for the entire family. Consider a trip to the far north in places such as Norway, Lapland and the northern reaches of Canada.



Take a Train Trip



Trains are a magical way of getting around. A long train trip is a great way to let someone else do the driving for you. Many trains have specially designed cars that allow families to reserve a special compartment just for them. Parents will also find plans that include all meals, making dining really easy. Think about a train trip as part of a larger trip. For example, if you are going from Chicago to California, a trip by train allows everyone a relaxed way to get there. Kids can see the places they travel through from a protected perch.



Volunteer Your Time



Many travel destinations are happy to have people volunteer to do all kinds of activities for them. Volunteering is a great way to teach kids all sorts of important lessons. This is a chance to give back to a community in a direct and personal way. It’s also a chance to get to know the local culture directly. Many places welcome families with kids of all ages. Children can help with all sorts of tasks including painting and tending farm animals. A volunteer trip allows children a different perspective on their own world and encourages their personal growth.