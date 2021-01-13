Keeping your Home Business Organised

It is a wonderful thing to be able to run your office, or your small business from your home. There are so many advantages that you might wonder how you ever survived working in an office. But working from home brings some of its own pitfalls. Everything is up to you, and if you aren’t the sort of person that is naturally organized, you might find that working from home gets more and more difficult as things begin to spin out of control. At the office there are schedules and managers, and a boss that wants to know what you are doing. At home all you have are customers and bill collectors, and maybe your pets and family. If you are falling behind or getting disorganised, here are some helpful tips to help you get back on track.

Get everyone on the Same Page: If your business involves other people. The first thing you need to do is find a way to get everyone working towards the same schedule. There is software for workforce management. Check out https://www.tambla.com.au/ to see how their solutions can apply to you. Outside of that, it would be a good idea to have a zoom meeting daily and sit-down meetings at least once a week.

Know Yourself: A key to self-management is having a good understanding of your own natural habits and workflows. There are likely times in the day where you are more efficient, or more motivated to do the jobs you normally avoid. If you are a morning person, make sure you clear your schedule to go after the difficult jobs at that time, and save the afternoons for less taxing pursuits. Give yourself breaks, and organize your office in a way that you a comfortable and you can keep tabs on everything at a glance, Get some aromatherapy going, and maybe get some nice speakers and create an office playlist for yourself.

Priorities: Continually reassess and update your list of priorities, then make a commitment to go after the most important things first or as soon as possible. Anything with immediate effects on your cash flow should be dealt with first.

Develop your Systems: There are many tasks that you will have to do over and over again. You will notice that there are times when they are done more efficiently. Pay attention to those times and try to create for yourself a series of habits that are highly efficient. Put enough of those together and you will find yourself getting much more done in a day than you imagined possible.

When you work alone, you can become your worst enemy. Pay attention to the situations that lead to wasting your time. Keep the television off and limit your surf time on the web. You might even ration the things you like to do and use them as rewards for getting things done. Make sure you keep a good filing system as well, and it is always a good idea to have a white board that details current projects, and problems that you are trying to solve. But don’t forget to take time off too.