How Can You Tell if You Have Asbestos in Your Lungs?

Unfortunately, there aren’t any tell-tale signs that you can look for to know if you have asbestos in your lungs. However, there are several common symptoms that overlap with other lung diseases that people who have been subjected to asbestos exposure also experience. Given their similarity, it’s easy to misdiagnose someone who is suffering from asbestos in their lungs with another condition.

Signs You Have Asbestos in Your Lungs

Some of the common signs that you have asbestos in your lungs are as follows:

Persistent cough

Pleural effusion, thickening, or plaques

Gastrointestinal distress

Clubbing of the fingers

Chest pain

Crackling sounds when breathing

Given how common some of these symptoms are, many people who are exposed to asbestos never know until they are given just a few months to live.

What Can Happen to Me Due to Asbestos Exposure?

You can develop several unique illnesses due to asbestos exposure. Knowing what they are can help you watch for warning signs.

Asbestosis

Once asbestos fibers settle in the lungs, there is currently no way to extract them. This means that they remain lodged within the lung and, over time, begin to shred the delicate tissue within it. Asbestosis leads to long-term scarring of the lung tissue, and it can lead to complications such as lung cancer or mesothelioma. Due to decreased blood oxygen levels, asbestosis can also lead to pulmonary heart failure.

Mesothelioma

A mesothelioma diagnosis is a definite sign that someone you have asbestos in your lungs. This incurable disease often arises when someone has been subjected to heavy exposure to asbestos as part of their former occupation or due to neglect by a manufacturer. How can you prevent mesothelioma after asbestos exposure? Follow the link for information from mesothelioma attorneys who have won more than $24 million for their clients who have been harmed by asbestos.

What to Do if You’ve Been Exposed to Asbestos

Exposure to asbestos can cause a wide range of illnesses over the course of a person’s life. It can lead to reduced bodily functions and a lower quality of life. Seeking the appropriate medical care as soon as possible can help remedy some of the symptoms. As more clinical trials for mesothelioma enter the market, you will also be in a better position to capitalize on them to potentially arrest your condition from worsening.

Can I Reverse the Damage of Asbestos Exposure?

It’s not possible to reverse the damage of asbestos exposure. Asbestos fibers cannot be removed from the lungs, and the scarring they cause is permanent. However, it is possible to limit other factors that can increase your likelihood of developing lung diseases. Quitting smoking and developing a more active lifestyle can help to mitigate further damage to the lungs.

Can Exercise Help to Alleviate Asbestosis?

Exercise can help those living with asbestosis improve their quality of life. Asbestosis can cause people to pursue less-active lifestyles, as their breathlessness presents an obstacle to high-intensity activities. However, moderate exercise has been shown to improve their capacity for exercise both in the short-and long-term. Staying active if you have been exposed to asbestos could be a way to preserve as much quality of life as possible.

If you’ve been exposed to asbestos, it’s important to take the right precautions to ensure that you receive the medical care that you need to live a full life. You may also want to secure legal representation to pursue compensation for your asbestos exposure. The compensation you receive from the manufacturer or corporation that caused your condition can help cover the cost of treatments that can enhance your quality of life.