3 Ways to Look and Feel Younger

Who doesn’t want to look 16 forever? Who doesn’t miss that smooth and glowy skin?

A recent study in Reuters News shows that 42% of women between 50 and 59 years old feel they need to look young to be successful at work. Allure has claims that about 56% of women have some concern about their physical signs of aging.

The unfortunate reality is that aging catches up to all of us. Wrinkles, spots and roughness can significantly lower your self-esteem.

Some individuals are willing to do anything to get their youthful beauty back, and they seek painful cosmetic treatment methods. Plastic surgery can come with undesirable side effects. Fortunately, those invasive methods aren’t the only options anymore.

Technological advancements in the medical field have now made it easier than ever to look younger and healthier. You no longer need to go under the knife to look more youthful.

Cosmetic procedures are now available at affordable prices to help you regain your youthful glow. Let’s talk in-depth about three different ways you can look younger for longer!

Botox

Botox is the trademarked name of a substance injected under the skin to prevent wrinkles from developing. It is often used to treat wrinkles on the forehead, frown lines around the lips, and crow’s feet around the eyes.

Botox inhibits muscle movements so that the overlying skin layer does not crease, creating a smooth, younger-looking appearance.

Botox is a prevalent cosmetic procedure. It is a favorite among the millions of minimally invasive procedures performed each year because the results are fantastic! This wrinkle-smoothing miracle lasts between 3 to 6 months, depending on the area of treatment.

You can combine Botox treatment with other cosmetic treatments like micro-needling to produce even better anti-aging results.



There are multiple brands for Botox. Some highly preferred Botox brands include Xeomin, Jeaveau and Dysport.

Dermal Fillers

Two decades ago, if you wanted to get rid of sagging skin, the only way was to go under the knife for a facelift. However, with the introduction of dermal fillers, it became possible to tighten and lift the skin in a noninvasive way.

Dermal fillers can be injected into those marionette lines, crow’s feet, furrows between the brows, and thinning lips. These injectables fill in depressions and wrinkles, replenishing lost volume to smooth your skin and promoting an even complexion.

Dermal fillers like Juvederm and Restylane use hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring sugar found in the body, to soften facial wrinkles and restore volume. The acid creates a smoothing, filling effect.

Your dermal filler results may last up to a year. Once you begin to notice the anti-aging effect wearing off, then you know the time is ripe to schedule a touchup treatment. With the right professional, you can achieve beautiful, natural-looking results.

Laser Resurfacing

Did you know that extracting layers of the skin can actually improve the skin’s overall texture and appearance? Laser resurfacing is the best procedure to retexture and smooth your skin.

Laser resurfacing involves concentrated beams of light that correct facial flaws like age spots, blood vessels, acne scars, wrinkles, and sun damage. The process also smooths out your skin for a younger-looking complexion.

Laser surfacing reduces wrinkles and fine lines, builds a patient’s collagen, and can even tighten the skin. To achieve the best results, you should plan for a series of laser treatments.

In summary, laser resurfacing visibly improves your complexion. It decreases the appearance of fine lines on the face. Even if you have scars or sunburns, try laser resurfacing. It eliminates excessive and sagging skin.

If you want to do something to turn back the clock, it’s time to look into cosmetic procedures in your area. Cosmetic services are improving rapidly, and you deserve to enjoy the incredible results of these new and improved treatments!