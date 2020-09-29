5 types of food and drinks that stain your teeth

For many adults today, retaining a set of pearly whites helps boost your confidence in every occasion. But did you know of the many types of food and drinks that can stain your teeth and knockback on your confidence? Let’s find out what these notorious foods are and how you can keep your teeth white as always to flash that confident smile wherever you go.

What are the foods and drinks that will stain my teeth?

So, with all the delicious temptations out in the market, how will you know what foods and drinks will stain your teeth? Here are the top 5 types of food and drinks that we’ve found are notorious for leaving an unsightly mark on your teeth:

Coffee

If you’re a frequent coffee drinker, you may notice a brown stain forming on your teeth. This is due to the tannins that can be found in your daily cup of coffee, especially if you enjoy black coffee. To help avoid this, it’s recommended to add a splash of milk to your coffee or reduce your coffee intake altogether.

Tea

Like coffee, teas also contain a high level of tannins that stain your teeth. As the composite in different teas may vary, you may notice that the stains caused by teas differ according to the type of tea you enjoy. For example, regular black teas such as English Breakfast or Earl Grey may stain your teeth with a yellow hue while Green Teas would stain your teeth gray.

Beets

While beets are highly nutritious, they are notorious for their staining qualities. This is evident as they can also stain your chopping boards and clothes so you can only imagine what these superfoods would do to your teeth. This however should not turn you away from beets, and instead, you should consider brushing your teeth immediately after a meal to combat the effects of beet stains.

Citrus or acidic foods

Foods such as lemons, grapefruits, and even tomatoes are good for our health as they contain a burst of vitamins. Unfortunately, the acidic qualities of these foods can also break down the enamel in your teeth. This reveals the underlying dentin tissues in your teeth, resulting in the sight of yellow-stained teeth.

Wines

On casual nights out, many adults would opt for a glass of wine to go with their meals. Unfortunately, wines are known to contain tannins – the same composite that can be found in coffee and tea that stain your teeth. While white wines don’t stain as badly as red wines, you may still see discoloration in your teeth with excessive wine intake.

What can I do to whiten my teeth?

Thanks to modern-day technologies, having to suffer through stain marks on your teeth is now a thing of the past. This is as some of the best teeth whitening kits in the market are readily available to help restore your teeth to its white and shiny glory. On top of being reasonably priced, most whitening kits are also pain-free, feature quick results, and are easy to use. Other solutions such as brushing your teeth with whitening toothpaste and using lids when drinking coffee and tea can also help reduce the possibility of tannins staining your teeth.

As you can see, you shouldn’t have to avoid these food and drinks in fear that they can stain your teeth. With great solutions in the market such as teeth whitening kits to help keep your dental hygiene in check, you can now enjoy all your favorite foods and still flash a confident smile by the end of the day.