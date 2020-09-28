QNET Wins Bronze for Social Media Campaign in 2020 International Business Awards®

QNET has been awarded a Bronze Stevie® Award for the Best Use of Social Media for Covid-19 Related Information. The honor came as part of the 17th annual International Business Awards®. The brand is one of the quickest growing e-commerce direct selling businesses in Asia, offering health, wellness, and lifestyle products.

“Since social media usage peaked due to the global lockdown, our communications team quickly put together a creative campaign to effectively engage our community online. Our aim was to allow our distributors to continue to feel our presence and support during this challenging period,” said Chief Executive Officer of QNET, Ms Malou T Caluza.

The International Business Awards® honors both individuals and organizations of exceptional talent. Companies of all sizes can submit nominations. As part of this year’s IBA ceremony, the body received entries and nominations from businesses in 63 nations around the world. To put that in real terms, more than 3,800 nominations were made for the 2020 event.

QNET’s winning social media campaign went under the title ‘QNET Comes Together for Tomorrow.’ The advertising campaign saw a combination of social media messaging, videos, and blog posts over an extended period. Each of the pieces of content followed the same strong narrative, offering messages of hope to their customer base. The core idea was that the leading brand was there to help businesses face the many challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our customers and distributors are spread around the world and the lockdown, imposed in almost all countries, impacted their ability to conduct their business and earn an income. We knew it was critical to reach out to them during this difficult phase to keep them motivated and positive, while also providing them with options that would help them adapt their business to the online environment,” said Caluza.

After reviewing the nomination, judges for the annual IBAs were blown away by the social media campaign. The QNET team was praised for many different aspects of the idea and its execution. Feedback on the entry included it being “one of the best 360-degree actions that I have seen among all the nominations,” and that it was a “good example of a company that took to social media to keep the conversation going with its customers and distributors while doing their best to keep them safe and well.”

However, the rave reviews did not end there. One of the judges offered an in-depth piece of feedback to the team. “QNET has produced several remarkable assets of high quality that tell a thoughtful, caring story and reflects favorably on this direct selling company and its global reach and impact. QNET emerges via these videos and related materials as an excellent corporate citizen that embraces humanity and diversity of culture,” they said.

The social media campaign latest for a period of five months, with the QNET team sharing more than 150 pieces of content across six different languages. The social media campaign spanned 30 different channels, allowing the business to reach customers around the globe. Aside from business updates and changes due to the pandemic, the campaign included tips on how to strengthen immunity, vital information for business owners, details of how the brand was helping communities impacted, and so much more.

This is the second time that QNET has been honored by a Bronze Stevie® Award. The company has previously been given the title within the Innovation in Sponsorships category at the seventh annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

“Despite the unprecedented impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on organizations and working people worldwide, the number and quality of nominations we received in this year’s International Business Awards attest to the continued outstanding performance of many organizations. The commitment we’ve seen through these nominations to maintaining the success, health, and safety of employees, customers, and communities is truly impressive,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Gallagher.

About QNET

Based in Hong Kong, QNET is one of the world’s fastest-growing e-commerce based direct selling companies. The business has a presence in more than 25 countries around the world and is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries too.