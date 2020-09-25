6 Tips for Finding the Perfect Entertainer for Your Event

There are numerous decisions to make when organizing an event. One of them is choosing the right entertainer. Most times, entertainment in an event brings about the difference between a good event and a great one. Regardless of the kind or type of event, you want to offer your guests the best experience possible. Therefore, you need to choose your entertainers carefully. But, it’s not always smooth sailing when finding an event entertainer. This important article will discuss some tips to help you find the right entertainers for your upcoming event.

Match Your Entertainment with Your Event Type

Are you planning a corporate event? Or is it a social event like a wedding or anniversary party? Consider which kind of performance will match well with your event. When hosting a social event, entertainment should be top in your priority list. You want to hire the crème de la crème in the industry to make the event truly memorable. On the other hand, a convention or business meeting only requires low-key entertainment.

Consider Your Budget

Although it is essential to seek quality entertainment, it is equally important to think about your budget. Ensure that your entertainment cost is within your reach. Even so, keep in mind that good quality often comes at a higher price. Before you hire a band, ask them about their fees. What is included in the prices? By having this prior knowledge, you will avoid surprises down the line.

Have a Backup Plan

It is advisable to have a plan for the unexpected when organizing an event. What happens when your entertainer fails to show up? What do you do when technical issues arise, and the musical instruments fail to play? To remedy such inconveniences, you should have a backup plan. If the electricity goes out, make sure there is a standby generator in the venue. Also, have the contacts of other entertainers in mind if your first choice is unable to perform.

Prioritize Your Guests’ Interests

As a rule of thumb, you are always required to prioritize your guests’ interests ahead of yours. Therefore, you should consider the entertainment preferences of your guests regardless of your likes. It might be impossible to know what everyone likes, but specific parameters can help you settle on the best option. Their age range, for example, can help you select the appropriate music genres and entertainment themes.

Know Your Venue Well

Your venue has a significant role to play when making entertainment decisions. First, you want to determine whether your venue can allow your entertainment choices. Some venues will not permit loud music or even specific music genres. You also want to know if the venue possesses the necessary items to support your entertainment team. What’s the quality of their musical instruments? Do they have a reliable sound system? And do they have a power backup system?

Understand the Contract

Essentially, your event entertainer should give you a written contract before they begin the work. An agreement binds them legally in the transaction. If they are hesitant in offering an agreement, you better not hire them. The contract should be clear and detailed. Before you sign it, make sure that it contains the following information:

· The event venue, time, and date

· The fees and what is included in it

· Deposits and final payments as well as how and when they will be paid

· The names and contacts of all the performers

· The replacement plan in case some of the entertainers are unavailable

· A playlist of must-play songs and do-not play songs

Whether you are hosting a vital corporate event or a social gathering, your entertainment choices are paramount to the event’s overall success. Indeed, these tips will enable you to host an enviable and memorable event. However, you may look for a professional event planner to do this work on your behalf. They have adequate experience and expertise to find the right entertainers for your event.