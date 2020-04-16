6 Simple Steps To Fight Climate Change

The issue of climate change can no longer be ignored. Global warming has caused serious changes to our planet, such as rising sea levels, extreme weather events, forest fires and the disappearance of species. It is imperative to remember that we can slow down the rate of global warming by implementing certain sustainable measures in our community.

As part of the Save the World Foundation’s greenhouse gas reduction strategy we are giving a helping hand to educate the public on what they can do to reduce their carbon footprint.

Here are 6 simple steps you can take to make a big impact and reduce your carbon footprint.

Change Your Travel Habits

Cars, vans, trucks and planes are all main contributors to greenhouse gas emissions around the world. From the oil extraction process to the combustion in the engine, it expels carbon and other greenhouse gases at every stage. According to the CE, each litre of petrol that your car uses, equals 2.5 kilograms of CO2 sent into the atmosphere. If you can, try to cycle, walk, take transit or carpool wherever you go. Remember that a train is a better option than a plane wherever possible. If you are going to go all out, try buying an electric car, but not before you find out where you get your energy from. Your house could be powered by a coal plant which would not make your impact much better. Most places in North America, however, are now powered by renewable energy.

Consume Less

As a consumer you have the power to dictate what products stay on the shelves. Consumerism is one of the main causes of greenhouse gas emissions, from fast fashion to plastic forks, we (as in the human species) consume a lot. The best way to combat this is to consume less, buy things with a lifetime warranty and try to avoid products that are not environmentally friendly.

Plant Trees and Garden

If you have a large front or back yard, use that space to your advantage. For example, you could plant a few trees to shade your house in the summer. Not only will this sink CO2 from the atmosphere, but it will save you on energy used to cool your home. If you want to go all out, I always recommend planting a large garden. Perhaps one for perennials and one for annuals. If done right this could save you money year after year on groceries and will reduce your carbon footprint by consuming less produce from around the world.

Hold the Government Responsible.

One of the most important things that is often overlooked is who is running your country. Make sure to vote for someone who will benefit the environmental sector, or at the very least not destroy it. A lot of people don’t vote, and this is a mistake. Although it may not seem like it, your vote is power. Use it wisely.

Eat Less Red Meat

I wish this one was not true. As much as I love a hardy burger, it is really bad for the environment. At least with our current agricultural practices. Consuming less dairy, beef and sheep can make a tremendous difference to your carbon footprint. I am not asking anyone to go vegetarian, but try to replace some of your red meat meals with chicken, turkey or fish. It really does make a huge impact.

Donate or Volunteer

Supporting organizations that are working on mitigating climate change makes a huge impact. Without support these organizations could not survive. Get out there and join a tree planting expedition, volunteer for a fundraiser or donate to your favorite environmental organization.

About SWF

The Save the World Foundation is one of the top environmental organizations in Canada and is currently working on the most aggressive action plan to reduce emissions ever seen in the country. Once the plan is underway, they will expand to the U.S. and beyond to create the largest emission reduction plan in the world next to the Paris Agreement. I hope you have all enjoyed the article and learned a few things you can do to reduce your carbon footprint and be a part of the movement for a greener future.