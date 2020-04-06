What does the moving process look like during the pandemic?

Few people would argue with the belief that COVID-19 has changed life as we know it. Moving is no exception. As a daunting chore with many moving parts under the best of circumstances, the process has gotten a little more complicated as the public takes extra measures to remain safe.

Keep Up-to-Date on Changing Rules and Restrictions in Relevant Areas

Local safety restrictions continue to change daily. This means it is critical that you stay on top of the local restrictions in relevant jurisdictions. The one question that you must answer is whether moving companies are considered an essential business. The last thing you need is to be fined and sent home when moving.

Interview Several Moving Companies

Hiring a responsible mover is always of paramount importance to ensure an efficient move. Today, it is more important than ever to hire the best. Many people are shying away from small companies these days in favor of larger companies with strict safety guidelines.

Given the current health crisis, it is more important than ever to understand the safety precautions being taken by your moving company to keep you and your family safe. Ask whether your movers will be wearing gloves and using hand sanitizer. It is also a good idea to inquire about sanitation procedures to keep the truck clean.

Plan for an Efficient Moving Day

The less time spent packing and moving, the better. By having food and water on hand for the movers, you can keep the project focused without delays. Having hand sanitizer handy for you, your family and the movers is also recommended. Ziploc bags can be used to dispose of gloves and masks.

Millionacres suggests being extra careful and to practice social distancing as movers unload your furniture into your new home. Instead of greeting movers at the door, you can place tip money and instructions in an envelope about the placement of the furniture in your new home.

Employ Social Distancing Throughout the Process

Consider supervising the move from a balcony if you can. Another option in open floor plans is to stand in a different room and talk to the movers from a safe distance.

Paperwork is always part of any moving transaction. Prior to the move, ask if you can sign the papers electronically.

Disinfect Your New Home, Moving Supplies and Boxes

It is not unusual for people moving to a new home to do a thorough job of cleaning it before moving in. In the past, this was simply a nice way to start off fresh in your new home. Now, it is a necessity for safety.

While most people clean their home after moving out, it is impossible to be sure that extra care was taken to leave your new place sanitized to the degree necessary during a pandemic. For this reason, it is recommended that a cleaning service be hired to do a thorough cleaning worthy of a hospital setting prior to moving in. Don’t unpack your boxes until you are sure your new place is germ-free.

Find Ways to Loosen Up Your Moving Timeline to Adjust for Late Changes

During a pandemic, it makes sense to plan on possible problems that will turn your schedule upside down. People are getting sick. What happens if your house closes late because the key players in the process get sick. What if the driver of your moving truck gets sick?

It is a given that during a world health crisis that people might unexpectedly get sick forcing them to leave the job. That’s why it is important that you have some extra time to adjust. By anticipating these types of scheduling problems and working some extra time into your schedule, you can adjust. You need a cushion of three or four days between the date you must leave your home and when you have to move into your new home.

The Takeaway

Plan for every possible problem with a special emphasis on flexibility and being safe. Choosing the safest moving company is a big step in the right direction.