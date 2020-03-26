Marketing Planning: Digital Solutions for Success

If you run a business, you will already know how complex marketing strategies can be, and luckily, there are solutions that are designed to assist you with every step of your planning. Managing your marketing resources is a critical factor of your campaigns and there are solutions in the form of online hubs that empower you in so many ways.

Proficient Planning

Using the customisable marketing calendars, you can accommodate complex marketing activities, while also planning marketing budgets, schedules and campaign briefings. Using your dashboard, you can monitor all of your marketing resources and keep campaign managers updated, while having the ability to share marketing resources from your central interface. This means you are making the best possible use of your marketing resources and there are many features and tools to ensure this.

Creating Marketing Projects

There are many templates that you can use to start a marketing project, or you can start from scratch and create a unique board. Once the plan has been created, you will always have an up to date overview of the progress and can therefore take steps at any time to reallocate resources, should the need arise.

Managing your Marketing Resources

When thinking about marketing resource management, look no further that the state-of-the-art solutions that are offered by specialist companies, which provide you with everything you need. When using such a system, you can:

Plan & schedule marketing activities

Align your marketing teams, processes and outcomes

Empower marketing management

Assign each team member with specific tasks

Streamline collaboration between internal and external teams

Storing your Data on the Cloud

The great thing about storing your marketing plans on the cloud is they can be accessed from any location at any time, plus authorised people can access and update the plans in real time, which keeps everyone on the same page. If, for example, you have many teams carrying out marketing activities at various locations, those resources can be shared, and regardless of how many activities are running at the same time, you have the tools to reallocate as soon as the resources become available. You can configure the system to send you notifications as soon as resources become available, which could save you both time and money.

Day to Day Marketing Management

This is one area that such a system really does help, as you can assign tasks to marketing managers, who can then submit their reports, allowing you to oversee the project’s progress. Even if you have 15-20 marketing activities running at the same time, you will always know the state of play and can easily reallocate resources the moment they become available.

The toughest part of managing marketing activities is knowing where everything is and what your teams are doing, and by using an online hub that is designed for this specific purpose, you have the upper hand. If you would like to learn more about marketing resource management, a Google search will put you in touch with an expert who can help you to make the most out of your resources with state-of-the-art tools.