Home Maintenance Tips For Your New Home

When you work hard to purchase a new home for yourself and your family to enjoy, you’re really working hard to purchase safety and security. The home you purchase will see years of experience, change, heartbreak, joy, and much more.

You want to make sure you do your part to keep your property in the best shape possible. If you’re not sure what needs to be done to keep your home in great condition, check out some quick home maintenance tips.

Take steps to maintain your roof

You need to get out and take inventory of the state of your shingles at least once per year. The weather and time are both enemies of your roofing. If you stay on top of the problem, you will extend the life of your roofing significantly.

Replace missing or damaged shingles. If you can’t do the job yourself, hire a competent contractor to get the job done. Just don’t let roofing issues “slide” for any amount of time. You could end up with a much more extensive and expensive problem to solve.

Take the steps to maintain your HVAC unit

Your home’s heating and air conditioning system is a very expensive part of your property. You want to do everything you can to extend the life of your HVAC unit as much as possible.

Take the time to clean and replace the filters in your home once per month. You can stretch the filter replacement time to once every three months if the house isn’t very busy and there aren’t any pets.

Clean the coils on your refrigerator

You may not pay much attention to the back of your refrigerator, considering all the goodness you can find in the front of your fridge. However, there are coils filled with coolant meant to keep your unit nice and cold.

The coils build up dust over time, and the dust can stunt the performance of your refrigerator. Just a simple dusting from time to time will help alleviate the dust issue.

Clean out the dryer vent

Your dryer has an exit vent that leads out the side of your home. You probably don’t even think about this particular vent, but you should.

Once a year, you should go outside to clean the buildup out of your dryer vent. Built-up lint in your vent can be a fire hazard in your home. Don’t put your family and your home at risk when there’s such a simple solution.

Know where the main water shutoff valve is located

Water can ruin your home in many different ways, and you should do your part to protect your home from an invasion of water. Know where the main shut-off valve is in your home, so you can quickly shut off a leaky pipe.

