Trade shows are a great place to promote your business and generate hot leads. It can be expensive to get into a trade show, though. That means you want to make the most out of the experience. In order to do that, you should be prepared with the correct items. Here are 5 essentials for your next trade show.

1. Promotional Items

Every person at a trade show expects to leave with samples from the booths they visited. Be ready with little gifts for the people who show interest in your business. Offer samples of your product if possible. You can also give away personalized merchandise with your business name and logo on it. While most people give away hats, tee shirts, and totes, but you should look into more creative options that represent your brand.

2. Branded Tent

Most tents at a trade show look relatively the same. However, that can be a mistake. If your company tent or canopy stands out from the rest, it will help to attract more attention. Try using a unique color or printing something large and noticeable on the tent material. When people ask where to find your booth, they’ll be able to find it quickly. You can also make your tent larger than normal if you have available space.

3. Digital Displays

Using digital displays at your next trade show is a simple way to add a layer of sophistication and elegance. You can have digital signage say and display anything you want. You can even change it throughout the day or program a series of rotating images and videos. People will find themselves drawn to the moving images being displayed. Plus, a digital sign stands out, which is what you’re trying to accomplish.

4. Print Material

People are going to talk to multiple people throughout the day. After a person talks to you, you need to give them material for them to review. The print material should have all of the relevant information- business name, business contact information, pricing, special promotions, and why to choose you over the competition. You can also write down your own personal information on the printed material to add a personal touch.

5. High Energy/Positive Attitude

The most important thing you need to bring to your next trade show is a lot of energy and a positive attitude. Get plenty of sleep the night before and have plenty of caffeine ready. Practice your pitch multiple times so that you have it down. Make sure that you are energetic throughout the entire day. No one wants to do business with someone who isn’t excited about what they’re selling. You should also remain positive throughout the day. Not every trade show will go how you want it to go. Overcome any obstacles you experience and just continue to sell to the best of your ability.

Don’t go to a trade show unless you plan to really work it. If you’re serious, you should be prepared. Get a tent and a sign that really stand out from the crowd. You should also give out fun gifts as well as paperwork that offers all of the necessary information. The work isn’t done when the trade show is over. the real work begins by following up with all of your new leads.