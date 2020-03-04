LifeWave Helps Showcase Modern Approach to Wellness

In much of the world, the idea of wellness has long been roughly the same as the concept of being free from illness. While this is certainly a key component of being well, the modern reimagining of wellness has actually developed past this point, to an interpretation that takes a more holistic idea of wellbeing into account. To help illustrate how the idea of wellbeing plays out in modern life, we looked to the work being done by LifeWave, a leading wellness company. Those interested in the field can learn much by examining its emerging concepts and seeing how the company helps put them into practice.

Company background

To better understand the ways in which the company operates, it’s helpful to first look to its history to see how it came about. LifeWave was founded in 2004 by CEO David Schmidt. At that time, the CEO had already made a name for himself through more than 30 years of work in the field of business and development. With an undergraduate degree in Management Information Systems and Biology from Pace University, he spent much of his early professional life pursuing entrepreneurial endeavors in the fields of manufacturing and product development.

Schmidt’s efforts in this area included work to design new ways to synthesize elements, a concept for a bladeless turbine, and even a combustion rocket engine. Based on the strength of these ideas he was invited to work on the Navy’s next generation of mini-subs. David’s work on this project centered around the goal of helping service members maintain high levels of energy without the need for stimulants or other chemicals. In this pursuit, he was motivated by finding a method that was effective but didn’t come with unwanted side effects or negative health consequences.

Moving from pharmaceuticals

The CEO’s above work highlights a key element of the modern wellness movement — a shift away from a reliance on pharmaceuticals. While prescription medication has its place, and it can be lifesaving for those in need, it often comes with a litany of potential side effects and adverse reactions. These unintended consequences can sometimes leave a person feeling worse than before they started using the drugs in the first place. Additionally, prescription medication is typically administered as a reactive measure rather than a proactive measure. While this is needed in a case where a negative condition has already developed, it’s typically easier to prevent a negative condition rather than treat it.

With this framework in mind, the CEO developed the line of wellness products for which his company has become known — its phototherapy patches. These topically applied patches utilize the power of specific wavelengths of light to reflect energy back into a user’s body. Depending on the placement and design of the patch, each one can have different wellness benefits. For instance, the first patch designed by the company, the Energy Enhancer Patch, was created to help promote energy levels and increase a user’s stamina. They’ve also found great success in helping athletes achieve personal bests in competition.

Importance of sleep

The interconnectedness of the mind and the body is another key understanding of modern wellness that is helping to revolutionize how we think of wellbeing. Mental clarity is a key component of ensuring the mind is functioning at its highest level possible and an important consideration for optimizing this clarity is ensuring adequate levels of sleep. Sleep research has come a long way over the years and modern findings are showing that a lack of sleep significantly impacts our sense of wellbeing and our ability to function in our daily lives. Not only can this affect our present level of wellness, but a chronic sleep deficit can have devastating wellness effects down the line.

This is another area in which LifeWave has worked in order to best impact the lives of its users. Again, this is a situation where pharmaceuticals have often been used, with many people turning to sleeping pills when they find themselves having difficulty achieving restful sleep. Contrary to this approach, the company’s Silent Night Patches have been shown to increase the length of sleep by 66% in clinical studies and have even helped enhance the quality of sleep in study participants. Achieving these types of results without the need for a drug is just another example of the modern revolution in wellness.

Fighting aging

A decline in wellness is not caused solely by disease or other conditions, it can also be the natural result of aging. While aging is, of course, a normal part of life, there’s plenty of interest these days going towards the ways in which we can help to mitigate the negative aspects of the process. As many people are living longer, they’re looking for ways to increase the longevity of their wellness rather than just their overall age.

To address this issue, LifeWave has conducted innovative research into an area of aging that has fascinated scientists for decades — stem cells. As our normal cells age, they can be replaced via the use of stem cells, however, stem cells become less active over time, causing many of the issues we associate with aging. The wellness company has worked to address this shortfall in modern wellness through the invention of its X39 patch. This patch works to activate the body’s existing stem cells and help improve processes such as wound healing, skin regeneration, and more. It not only represents a huge leap forward for anti-aging research, it shows how the company is keeping at the forefront of the modern wellness movement.

As our conception of what it means to be well has changed over time, so have the tools we’ve used to encourage that wellness. For many people, gone are the days where wellness was synonymous with the usage of pharmaceuticals, instead we now often look to a more holistic approach to the field. By looking to the above work by LifeWave, we can begin to form an accurate picture of what that field now looks like. Through an analysis of the company’s efforts, along with a look to others seeking to promote wellness, we can learn much about the methods available for promoting our best physical and mental states of being.

