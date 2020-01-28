Herbal Healing: 5 Powerful Medicinal Plants

Looking for the best plants for herbal healing?

Wondering which medicinal plants you need to know about?

While modern medicines are used and abused in this day and age, many people are turning to the natural world. Luckily, there are a lot of interesting plants out there that offer medicinal benefits, and if you know how to use them correctly you can live a healthier and happier life.

Below we’ll list 5 powerful medicinal plants that you need to know about.

1. Tea Tree

One of the most useful plants out there is the tea tree plant, otherwise known as Melaleuca alternifolia.

The tea tree plant is a native of Australia and its oil is known to offer a range of health benefits and uses. Tea tree oil is considered an essential oil.

Among the many benefits of tea tree include the ability to treat acne and other skin problems. The oil can also help to treat insect bites, help heal athlete’s foot, and eliminate dandruff.

2. Aloe Vera

The Aloe Vera plant is another medicinal plant that comes with a lot of medicinal benefits. Luckily, the plant is an easy one to take care of and you can also break open a leaf to get to the beneficial aloe gel.

When used topically, aloe can be great for healing burns, treating cuts, and aiding skin infections. It can also help heal your skin after getting a sunburn.

3. Kratom

Kratom, or Mitragyna speciosa, is a tropical evergreen tree that is found in Southeast Asia and it also offers many health benefits and healing properties. It has been used all over the world for managing pain and promoting a positive mood.

While there are risks to its usage, kratom has been used as a treatment for a variety of ailments including depression, coughs, colds, and diarrhea. It has even been used as a way to treat opioid addiction as well.

If you want to use kratom you can take it in a variety of ways. You may want to find out where to buy Kratom capsules if you’re interested in trying kratom.

4. Ginger Root

Ginger is a medicinal plant that you’ve likely heard about before. Ginger root has a lot of anti-inflammatory properties and is also often used to aid in digestion.

Ginger can also be used to ease a sore throat or to stomp out rhinoviruses which can lead to common colds. You can take ginger in a variety of ways to experience its benefits including fresh, juiced, or as a powder.

5. Spider Plant

The spider plant is one more interesting medicinal plant that you should know about. While keeping any plant in your home can increase fresh air and purify your home, the spider plant is one of the most effective for this task.

The spider plant does a great job of reducing dirty air and increasing oxygen in your home. As a result, the plant can help you feel better and can help improve your emotional state.

Learning How to Make the Most of Herbal Healing

If you want to make the most of herbal healing solutions, then you should acquaint yourself with the above plants. Each of these plants offers some powerful and potent benefits that you’ll want to make use of if you want to heal yourself.

