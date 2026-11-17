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A photo of a red leash means very little to a screen reader unless the words around it describe the same item. Alt text is the short written description attached to an image, and it helps shoppers who use assistive tools as well as those whose images fail to load. For a pet supply shop, careful alt text can also make the catalogue easier to browse for everyone. The writing takes a little time, but each description is read many times over the life of the page.

This guide covers how to write descriptions for a set of product photos, how to keep them short, and how to handle images that show several items together. It is general guidance for small online shops that manage their own product pages. The examples below describe the kind of wording that works well, without promising any particular search result. Start with the photos that sell most often and work outward from there.

What Alt Text Should Describe

Good alt text names the product, the main colour or material and the key feature that the photo shows. A description such as a braided nylon leash in navy with a brass clip tells a shopper far more than the file name or the word product. The purpose is to convey what the image contributes to the page, not to decorate it. Ask what a shopper would miss if the picture did not load.

Readers may also want to visit product-review.org. Those resources often stress that purely decorative images can use an empty alt attribute, so screen readers skip them. A lifestyle photo of a dog sitting beside a bowl may only need a brief note, while a close-up of a buckle needs a precise one. Matching the detail to the purpose keeps the catalogue useful.

Keeping Descriptions Short and Specific

Most screen readers read the full description aloud, so long sentences slow the listener down. Aim for one short phrase that covers the item and its most useful detail. If the product has a size or fit that matters, include it in the phrase, but do not list every measurement. A tidy phrase is easier to hear and easier to update later. You can also visit todaynewsletter.net for more reading.

Avoid starting every description with the same words, because repetition makes the catalogue sound robotic. Vary the order of the details in a way that still reads naturally. Specific wording such as a quilted cat bed with a removable cover is more helpful than a generic phrase like pet bed. Read a dozen descriptions in a row and listen for any that sound the same.

Handling Photos With Several Products

A single photo that shows a collar, a lead and a tag needs a description that lists the items in a sensible order. For a related read on this site, see Asking Pet Owners for Photo Permission Before Posting. Name the main product first, then the items shown with it, and keep the total length under a sentence. A shopper who sees the bundle page should hear the same list that the image displays. The order of the words should follow the order of the picture.

If the photo is a group shot of a full range, describe the range in one line and let the product pages carry the detail. Avoid writing alt text that names colours or sizes the image does not actually show, because that misleads anyone who relies on the description. Check each photo against the product listing before publishing, and fix any mismatch at once.

Avoiding Keyword Stuffing in Descriptions

Alt text should never become a list of search phrases. Lines packed with repeated terms are hard to listen to, and they can make a page look untrustworthy to visitors. Write for the person who hears the description, then review it to make sure it is accurate and easy to follow. Clear wording tends to serve shoppers better than any clever trick.

Some shop owners keep a short style sheet that explains how to name each product type, such as harness or food bowl. Consistent naming helps customers compare items across pages. A sample style sheet like this can be copied into any planning document. Revisit the sheet whenever a new product line arrives so the naming stays consistent.

A Last Pass Before Upload

Before uploading a new set of photos, read each description aloud and imagine you cannot see the picture. Check that the product name, the colour and the main feature match what the image shows. Fix any wording that sounds vague or repetitive, then save the file with a clear name that matches the product. A consistent file name makes later edits far quicker.

Keep a simple log of which photos have been checked and when. A short routine like this makes future updates faster and reduces the chance of outdated descriptions staying on the shop for months after a product changes. The log also shows at a glance which items still need a second look.