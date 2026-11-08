A Shared Promotion Calendar for Local Business Partners

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When local businesses promote something together, timing can become surprisingly complicated. One partner announces before the details are final, another misses the main week, and a third uses an old image because nobody knows which file is approved. A shared promotion calendar gives the collaboration one visible sequence without requiring every partner to use the same internal system.

The calendar should support the agreement, not replace it. Partners still need a clear audience, purpose, division of work, approval route, and privacy boundaries. Once those are settled, the calendar turns commitments into dated actions.

Start with fixed facts and dependencies

List the activity date, booking or response deadline, venue, capacity limits, accessibility information, cancellation decision point, and final customer contact. Mark which details must be confirmed before public promotion can begin. A polished graphic should not outrun a missing permission or unverified location.

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Map dependencies backward. Photography requires permission before design; design requires final details before approval; a partner newsletter may require material days before it reaches readers. Add internal due dates rather than placing everything on the public launch date.

Give every calendar item an owner

Each entry should identify the channel, audience, asset, owner, approver, due date, publish date, and status. “Social post” is not enough if several businesses have social accounts. Name the exact account and the person responsible for publishing and responding.

Include these shared milestones:

Final confirmation of the offer, activity, or event details.

Approval of core wording, imagery, disclosures, and partner names.

Delivery dates for each partner’s required file formats.

Public launch, reminder, last-call, and change-notice windows.

On-the-day responsibility for updates and enquiries.

Post-activity thanks, follow-up, removal, and debrief.

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Keep one approved message source

Create a compact facts sheet containing the current title, description, date, location, contact route, next step, and any essential limitation. Partners may adapt the tone for their audiences, but core facts should remain consistent. Version the sheet and record who approved it.

Store approved files beside the calendar or link them directly. For a related read on this site, see A Clear Process for Responding to Local Media. Avoid sending final files only through message threads where older attachments remain easy to reuse.

Decide how changes will be signaled. A changed date should trigger more than editing one cell; the owner must notify every channel lead and confirm that published information was corrected. Use a visible change log for important updates.

Coordinate response and closeout

Promotion creates questions. Assign who answers booking, access, service, media, and partner-specific enquiries. Give each responder the facts sheet and an escalation route. Partners should not guess on behalf of one another.

During the campaign, hold brief check-ins only when they produce decisions. Review whether scheduled items are still appropriate, whether the audience is confused, and whether capacity or circumstances require a change. Do not continue publishing reminders automatically after the activity fills or changes.

Make room for each partner’s normal audience relationship. Identical wording everywhere can feel unnatural, while uncontrolled rewriting can change the facts. Agree which sentences are fixed and which elements may be adapted. Partners should also coordinate frequency so the same people do not receive several near-identical messages on one day. If a post performs poorly, do not demand that everyone immediately publish more; first check timing, relevance, reach, and whether the response path worked. Shared promotion succeeds when the overall experience is coherent, not when every account posts the same number of times.

Give partners a clear way to mark a task complete, blocked, or no longer relevant. Silent missed dates create more confusion than an early warning. The calendar should show the current decision so other organizations can adjust their own messages without chasing status through private conversations.

The calendar should extend beyond the event or offer. Schedule removal of temporary signs and pages, updates to listings, delivery of promised follow-up, secure handling of response data, and the partnership debrief. Mark what was actually published so the review rests on evidence.

A good shared calendar is modest enough to maintain and detailed enough to prevent ambiguity. It respects each partner’s voice while protecting common facts. Most importantly, it turns coordination into visible work, so collaboration depends less on memory and last-minute messages.