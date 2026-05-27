What To Expect In Your First Therapy Session

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It’s widely agreed that the scariest part about therapy is actually starting it. Therapy sessions aren’t as cut and dry as physical doctor’s appointments. There are a lot of aspects of the session that depend on you and what you need a therapist’s help with. There’s nothing to be ashamed of if you’re nervous about your first therapy session. It’s perfectly normal to want to know what you should expect before you walk through the door.

There Will Be Paperwork

As with any doctor’s appointment, there is paperwork that needs to be filled out. These papers will range from consent to treatment to privacy agreements to what happens if one of you no-shows or cancels an appointment. If you have any questions or concerns about the papers you are signing, ask the receptionist or your therapist.

Getting to Know Each Other

Therapy is first and foremost a conversation between you and your therapist. As you get further into your sessions, your therapist will be able to guide the conversation to help you, but your first session will be a bit more generic than that. They can’t guide you through how your childhood made you the person you are today if they don’t know who you are today. The questions may seem simple, but your answers will lay the foundation for the rest of your sessions.

It’s important to note that you are getting to know your therapist while they’re getting to know you as well. You’re not learning the name of their childhood dog, but you are learning how they listen and how they ask you questions. Their communication style is key. If you don’t feel comfortable opening up to them, you’re not going to get very far in your sessions. While this comfort may not be apparent in your first session, it’s important to keep in mind as you move forward with them.

Go Over the Basics

In the process of getting to know you, your therapist will ask you about what caused you to seek out therapy. You need to be honest with your therapist about this, no matter how embarrassing or ashamed you may feel in the moment. The therapist has heard it all and wants to help you. Odds are that you won’t broach the deep stuff in your first session, but honesty right now will help you get there in future sessions.

Setting Goals

Your therapist will ask you what you want out of your sessions. Do you just want someone to talk to? Do you want specific types of advice? Are you considering going the medication route? Answering these questions will help your therapist prepare for your future sessions. If you don’t know the answers, that’s all right too. Getting yourself to therapy is the first (and often largest) step. As you go to more sessions, the path will become clear.

What You Should Bring

As with any doctor’s appointment, you should bring your ID and insurance card. You should also bring a list of medications that you’re currently taking, especially if you’re considering starting medication of some kind. Since medications can react negatively with each other, having that list is key before any more medication is prescribed.

The last, and probably most important, thing you need to bring with you is a list of questions to ask your therapist. Whether this is your first time at a therapy appointment or your first time with this specific therapist, having a list of questions you need to ask them written down is a great way to make sure you get all the information you need. There are no stupid questions, and if the therapist makes you feel like you asked one, you should get a new therapist.