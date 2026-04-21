5 Benefits of Enrolling Your Child in Dance Class

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If you have a toddler who is constantly bouncing off the walls with energy that you can’t handle, you’re probably looking for a way for them to get it out safely (without breaking your house and your sanity). Consider looking into dance classes when you’re evaluating the options in your area. These classes offer a wide variety of benefits outside of just “getting the energy out” when compared to other sports you might enroll your child in.

Gets the Energy Out

While dance is not a stereotypical sport, it is still a highly physical activity. Classes like jazz and tap are high-energy, fast-moving classes that are sure to tire your rambunctious child out. Classes like ballet and lyrical are slower-paced but physical in their own way. Whichever class or classes you choose for your child, they are sure to use up their energy in a productive way.

Promotes a Healthy Lifestyle

Physical activity naturally promotes a healthy lifestyle, and dance is no exception. In order to keep up with the physical demands of their classes, your child will need to eat a balanced diet and drink plenty of water, which their dance instructors will be able to help cultivate and encourage. Additionally, being around other kids who are focused on the same lifestyle will help encourage your child as well. It’s positive peer pressure, in a way.

Cultivates an Appreciation of Art

Dance is a physical activity, but it is also an artistic one. Your child will learn different dance styles with influences from different cultures. They will learn from people who have an admiration for the craft, and each has their own unique perspective to help your child learn to appreciate art and its many forms.

Teamwork

The cultivation of teamwork is a skill that many team sports require. Dance performances often require trust amongst everyone on the stage to put on the performance they intend to. Building the skills of being on a team is important for your child to have for their entire lives, and it can start with a simple after-school activity.

Lifetime of Confidence

Getting up on a stage and pouring your heart out in a performance is scarier than you might think. Stage fright is a common fear, and putting on a dance performance, either alone or with a group, requires your child to get over that fear. Confidence is something that will improve every single part of your child’s life, and it should be something that every parent wants for their child.

If you didn’t grow up either taking dance classes or knowing someone who did, it might not be your first thought when it comes to looking for an activity for your child, which could potentially be a mistake. If your child loves dancing to music on their own, they’ll most likely enjoy their dance classes and the friends they’ll make. Finding the right activity for your child at a young age is a key part of making sure they grow up healthy and happy.