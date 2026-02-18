The Early Bird Gets the Patio: Why You Should Upgrade Your Backyard Shade Before Spring Arrives

24 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Every year, it happens like clockwork. You spend months huddled inside, complaining about the cold. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, that first perfect, 72-degree weekend arrives. You carry your coffee out to the back patio, ready to finally soak up some fresh air, only to immediately realize your outdoor space is completely unprepared.

The sun is blindingly bright, the deck is fully exposed to the neighbor’s second-story windows, and it is just too hot to sit out there comfortably.

By the time the weather is actually nice enough to make you realize you need a patio upgrade, you are already behind the eight ball. This is exactly why proactive homeowners start looking at shade solutions while there is still frost on the ground. Waiting until May to figure out how to cover your deck is like waiting until a rainstorm to buy an umbrella.

If you want to actually enjoy the upcoming warm weather rather than spending it managing home improvement projects, here is why you need to get your exterior shade sorted out right now.

1. Beating the Spring Contractor Rush

If you wait until the first hot week of May to call a patio installer, you are going to be met with a frustrating reality: everyone else in your zip code had the exact same idea.

Spring is the undisputed peak season for the outdoor home improvement industry. Once the weather breaks, contractors’ schedules fill up instantly. Lead times for custom awnings, pergolas, and exterior screens stretch from a few weeks to a few months. Instead of enjoying your covered deck in May, you might find yourself waiting for an installation date in mid-July.

By ordering your equipment and booking your installation in late winter or very early spring, you bypass the rush completely. You get first pick of the installation dates, the crews aren’t rushed, and your backyard is completely finished and ready to go the moment the seasons change.

2. Stopping the “Sneaky” Spring Sun Angle

We tend to associate sun damage with the high heat of August, but the spring sun is actually notoriously harsh on the interior of your home. During the spring, the sun sits at a lower angle in the sky than it does in mid-summer. This means those aggressive UV rays aren’t just beating down on your roof; they are shooting directly through your southern and western-facing windows.

This low-angle sunlight acts like a laser beam on your interior. It aggressively fades your hardwood floors, bleaches your expensive living room rugs, and degrades the fabric on your couches. Adding exterior shading—like drop screens or a strategically placed awning—blocks those UV rays before they ever hit the glass. Putting these systems in place before spring is in full swing is an immediate insurance policy for your interior furnishings.

3. The Pre-Emptive Strike on Your A/C Bill

When that low-angle spring sun blasts through your windows, it creates a greenhouse effect in your living room. The glass amplifies the heat, trapping it inside. Suddenly, it’s only 68 degrees outside, but your living room is pushing 80 degrees. You are forced to turn on your central air conditioning weeks earlier than you actually want to, simply to counteract the solar heat gain.

Interior blinds don’t solve this problem; they just trap the heat between the glass and the fabric, which eventually radiates into the room. Exterior shade stops the heat from touching the glass entirely. By getting your shading set up before the seasonal shift, you can keep your home’s internal temperature naturally regulated. You get to leave the windows open to enjoy the spring breeze without baking your living room, keeping your HVAC system turned off for an extra month or two.

4. Establishing Your Outdoor Room for Hosting Season

Spring is the kickoff for hosting. You have Easter, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day weekend, and a slew of high school and college graduation parties all stacked up between April and June. If you plan on hosting any of these events at your house, your outdoor space needs to be functional. You can’t confidently invite twenty people over for a May barbecue if you don’t have a reliable way to protect them from a passing spring drizzle or an intense afternoon glare.

Adding an awning or a louvered roof transforms your patio from a concrete slab into a legitimate outdoor room. It creates a defined space for a buffet line, a shaded area for older relatives to sit comfortably, and a focal point for the party. Getting this construction done now means your house is fully prepared for the entire social calendar. You won’t be scrambling to rent ugly pop-up tents at the last minute.

5. Maximizing Your Return on Investment

Whether you are investing in a motorized awning or a permanent pergola structure, you are spending hard-earned money to improve your property. The goal should be to get as many days of use out of that investment as physically possible. If your installation doesn’t happen until the end of June, you have essentially missed half of the prime outdoor living season. You only get to enjoy it for a few months before the autumn chill sets in.

When you install your shade early in the year, you maximize your ROI. You gain the ability to use your patio on those weird, unseasonably warm days in March. You get the entirety of spring, the whole summer, and the long stretch into fall.

Invest in Shade Solutions

Home improvement is a game of timing. The people who enjoy their houses the most are the ones who fix the roof while the sun is shining, and build the patio shade while the air is still cold.

Don’t let another spring pass you by while you sit indoors staring at an unusable, sun-blasted deck. Start looking at your options now, get on the installation schedule, and be the house that is actually ready to celebrate the moment the weather turns.