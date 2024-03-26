8 Benefits of Using Billboards to Advertise for a Local Company

17 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Billboards are one of the best inventions in advertising, and for good reason. Whether you’re a local company in a small town or are looking to separate yourself from the competition in a larger city, billboards are right for the job no matter where you are! Many business owners might think billboards are outdated. On the contrary, there are tons of reasons companies continue to invest in these handy advertising campaign tools. Here are 8 benefits of using billboards to help advertise your local company.

1. 24/7 Visibility

Perhaps one of the best benefits of using a billboard to advertise your company is its 24/7 visibility! If you’ve ever been on a cross-country trip late at night, you know that one of the only things brightening your path is a lit billboard. Billboards, unlike radio and television commercials, are available at all hours of the day for locals to see.

2. Spread Word-of-Mouth

Word-of-mouth is one of the most powerful marketing tools out there. When one customer sees a billboard, chances are they’ll tell local friends and family about your company. Because a billboard stays in place, it’s easy for these family and friends to catch a glimpse of your ad, and voila! You now have word-of-mouth that catches on and boosts customers and sales!

3. Advertise to Various Customers

Speaking of customers, one of the best things about billboards is their ability to advertise to different customers. Everyone is driving down the highway, not just a specific audience that follows you on social media, or tunes in to a specific radio show. With so many eyes on your ad, you’re bound to have a lead or two!

4. Make Business Memorable

The most creative billboards do well in making businesses memorable to customers. Whether you choose to incorporate a catchy slogan, beautiful and creative design, or even incorporate fun elements like a sculpture with your billboard, creative billboards help customers remember your business the next time they’re in need of your product or service.

5. Location Flexibility

There are tons of billboard advertising companies around. These companies often have several different billboards located throughout the city. As a local business, it’s important to target your audience wherever they may be. For instance, if your target audience is teens looking for new shoes, you can advertise near schools, parks, football stadiums, and shopping centers. The choices are endless!

6. Guaranteed Views

Unlike social media, radio, or TV ads, billboards have guaranteed views. Someone is bound to see your billboard while commuting or on their daily run. For local businesses who simply haven’t had luck spreading the word, billboards provide the perfect opportunity to increase brand awareness.

7. Cost-Effective

While billboards might come with a hefty price tag depending on location, they are far cheaper than investing in producing a commercial or TV ad. Best of all, you don’t have to display your billboard long to have eyes on your company. For small local businesses, billboards are the perfect cost-effective investment in advertising.

8. Builds Trust

Most people know that billboards are expensive, and know that not all companies are willing to invest in them. Displaying a billboard lets your customers know you mean business and are willing to spend money to get the word out about your brand. Billboards can, therefore, increase trust and encourage customers to shop at your business.