Human Hair Wigs: Are They the Right Choice for You?

While it’s undeniable that a wig made from human hair is the most natural-looking option, you may still have questions that you’d like answered before investing in one.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about human hair wigs:

How much will I have to pay for a human hair wig?

Natural wigs made from human hair typically range from $600 to several thousand dollars, making them pricier than synthetic options, but nothing can compare to how they look and feel, making them a worthwhile investment.

How long can I expect a human hair wig to last?

When cared for properly, human hair wigs can last far longer than cheaper, less natural-looking synthetic wigs, often up to 3 years or even longer with excellent care.

What is a capless human hair wig?

Capless human hair wigs offer a lightweight and breathable option for wig wearers. They feature a cap constructed with open wefts of hair sewn onto strips of thin, elastic material. This open construction allows for greater airflow compared to traditional closed-cap wigs. Capless wigs are often a good choice for those with sensitive scalps, those in warmer climates, or anyone seeking a more budget-friendly human hair wig.

Can human hair wigs be washed with regular shampoo?

Ideally, you should use a sulphates-free shampoo for your human hair wig, but other than that, regular shampoo can be used. You may even find that your local wig store has some great shampoos that you can buy, but at the very least, they will be able to recommend a good one. Be advised that for synthetic wigs, a special shampoo is required.

How often should I wash a human hair wig?

While the frequency may vary according to the weather and other environmental factors, human hair wigs should be washed at least once every 6 to 8 weeks.

What makes synthetic and human hair wigs different?

The fibres are what make the real difference between the two types of wigs, and as you might imagine, human hair wigs feel more natural, while synthetic hair wigs, well, don’t! Synthetic wigs are better at holding styles, though, even after being washed, while human hair wigs, once washed, will have to be restyled.

What type of wig is a human-hair blend?

These wigs combine both human and synthetic hair. The synthetic hair in a blended wig enables styles to be held for longer, while the human hair provides a more natural look and feel.

What is a hair topper?

Hair toppers in Toronto are sometimes referred to as half wigs or top pieces, and if your hair is visibly thinning on top, they can be useful to help hide this. Hair toppers come in a variety of sizes. As with regular wigs, it’s best to visit a store and be measured up for one instead of buying one online.

Should I buy a human hair or synthetic wig?

If your budget is tight, then the choice may be out of your hands; human hair wigs cost considerably more than synthetic wigs. But if you want to invest in a wig that will look and feel as if it truly belongs to your head, one made of human hair is the only choice.

Wigs come in all shapes and sizes, and whether you buy a natural-looking human hair wig or opt for a high-end synthetic wig, always seek expert advice from those who specialize in wigs and who will give you honest, unbiased guidance.