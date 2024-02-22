7 Tips for Designing Floral Centerpieces for a Wedding Reception

15 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

If you are looking for flowers to put on your tables at your wedding reception, keeping seven tips in mind can help you make outstanding choices. If the thought of choosing wedding centerpieces seems intimidating, following these tips will help you relax and leave your tables looking beautiful.

1- Consider Theme and Colors

Start by considering your wedding colors. Opt for flowers in colors that will complement the wedding’s colors. Then, narrow down your choices by considering the festivities’ vibe. If it is romantic or vintage, select more delicate flowers, but if the vibe is more contemporary or modern, pick out flowers with strong geometric shapes or straight lines.

2- Select Seasonal Flowers

Your wedding flower budget will go further when you use seasonally available flowers. These flowers are usually abundant, so florists can charge less for each blossom.

3- Mix Textures and Heights

Once you have picked out your main flowers, incorporate other choices as fillers. Select options that have a different texture or are a different height than your central flowers. Regardless of the flowers you choose, your guests should be able to see over or around them easily when seated.

4- Pick Out the Right Vessels

All the vessels containing flowers do not have to match. Instead, pick out vessels that will add visual interest to your tables and look great with your flower choices. Remember that the containers you use should match your wedding’s vibe. For example, if your wedding has a more modern vibe, stick with containers that have clean lines, but if it is more old-fashioned, consider using ornate options. Try to stick with options that are shorter than 24 inches.

5- Balance Proportions

Your flowers should cover about half of the table, but you can use more than one container if desired. Its width should not cover more than 50% of the table. At the same time, work with your caterer and wedding planner to see if they need extra room. If so, then you need to create smaller centerpieces. Generally, larger arrangements are better for weddings where many guests will be attending, but smaller centerpieces help create a more intimate feeling for smaller gatherings.

6- Incorporate Personal Touches

The centerpiece should reflect the bride and groom. For instance, consider using vases that are family heirlooms. Alternatively, consider attaching photos to ribbons tied around the container. Of course, as mentioned earlier, ensure you stick with the couple’s colors and theme.

7- Think About Timing

Some flowers fade very fast when not kept in optimal conditions, and you will want to avoid using these flowers. If you are planning a summer wedding, select options that will not wilt as you carry them into the reception. Alternatively, if the wedding is in the winter, choose choices that can withstand a short winter blast as you move them.

Choosing the right centerpieces for a wedding does not have to be complicated. Work with an experienced florist to select options to bring your vision to life easily. If everything does not go perfectly, the wedding couple should relax because, at the end of the ceremony, they will still be married to their best friend.