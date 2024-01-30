6 Things to Discuss with a Personal Injury Attorney After a Wreck

18 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

After an accident, you may hope that the insurance companies will take care of everything to do with the accident–including evaluating fault and determining the compensation you deserve. However, in many cases, you may need a personal injury lawyer to help you determine the compensation you deserve. Discuss these factors with your personal injury attorney after a wreck.

1. Liability

After an accident, talk to your personal injury lawyer about who likely bears liability for the incident. Sometimes, you may need to work closely with your attorney to collect evidence related to the accident so that you can establish that the other party caused the accident.

2. Other Factors Contributing to Liability

Sometimes, liability for an accident is relatively straightforward. You can see that one driver ran a red light or chose to text and drive. In other cases, however, other factors may contribute to the accident: a mechanical failure, the policies of an employer that pushed a driver to behave recklessly, or even the actions of a third-party driver. Talk to your lawyer about other factors that may have contributed to the accident.

3. Your Insurance Coverage

Talk to your lawyer about your personal insurance coverage and what you can expect from it after a car accident. If you carry personal injury protection insurance, you will need to use that coverage before you can seek compensation through the other driver’s insurance for your injuries. Your lawyer can help you understand your insurance coverage and make sure that you maximize your benefits.

4. The Extent of Your Injuries and Damages

Make sure you talk to your lawyer about the damages you sustained in the car accident. To file an accurate injury claim, you will need to include all the damages associated with the accident, including the cost of medical treatment, any wages you missed out on due to your accident, and a variety of other potential damages. Make sure you share all those concerns and issues with your lawyer.

5. Your Unique Suffering

Talk to your attorney about the pain and suffering you faced because of your car accident. When you file a claim through the other driver’s insurance company, you have the right to include compensation for non-financial damages, including the pain you had to deal with, your emotional anguish, and more. By providing your lawyer with a full picture of your suffering, you make it easier for them to lay out the compensation you expect.

6. The Cost of Legal Services

Before you hire a personal injury lawyer to help with your car accident claim, make sure you discuss the cost of those services. A qualified car accident lawyer will often take cases on a contingency fee basis, which means you do not pay unless they win your case.

If you suffered injuries in a car accident, having a personal injury lawyer can help you navigate the complex aftermath of your claim. Reach out to a lawyer as soon as possible to discuss your personal injury case.