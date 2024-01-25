How To Embrace The Solar Lifestyle With Rooftop Panels

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Sustainable energy solutions are the way forward for our planet, and across the world, countries, governments, organizations and individuals are desperately trying to find more ways to make the energy that we use, cleaner and greener, before it’s too late. One way that homeowners in particular can do their bit to prioritize energy solutions that are sustainable, is to have solar panel systems installed on their roofs, or in their gardens and yards.

Increasingly more affordable with every passing year, solar power systems don’t just help to reduce carbon emissions, but can also provide home and business owners with a number of financial advantages.

Continue reading to explore more about what it means to switch to solar, and how easy it is to embrace the solar lifestyle:

Getting to grips with solar power

By harnessing the sun’s energy and converting it into electricity, solar systems use photovoltaic solar cells in panels to provide home and business owners with the power they need to run their households or operations; saving them money and helping to reduce the harmful impact of fossil fuels on the planet, too.

Knowing whether your home is solar viable

Not all homes are suitable for a solar panel installation on the roof, but those that are, will have roofs with the right orientation, not too much shade, and ample space to host an array of panels. That said, there’s no reason why every home can’t have a solar panel installation if they have the space on their roof, but certain factors such as those just mentioned, may inhibit the amount of solar power the system can generate on a daily basis.

If a solar panel system can’t be installed on the roof of your home, it may be that they can be mounted on the ground close to your home.

The only way to know for sure whether your home is a viable option when it comes to solar systems, is to consult with a local, professional installer, who will pay you a visit and assess your home in person, or remotely with the help of photo’s and videos.

What to think about from a financial perspective

There are a number of financial gains for homeowners when they switch to solar power, the most significant of which being the savings on monthly electricity bills. In some cases, households may eliminate their utility bill altogether, while for others, their bills will be decidedly lower.

When coupled with state and federal incentives to reduce your tax bill, a solar system can prove to be a smart investment with a fantastic ROI.

Choosing a solar system

Getting quotes from several solar installers in your area will help give you an idea of what cost to expect, and by checking local reviews from previous customers, you can find out which ones are reputable and most likely to provide you with a good service and a high quality installation.

The installation process

Once you’ve chosen a solar installer, they will assess your home and decide upon the best position for the panels, and how many of them you’ll need to meet your home’s power requirements.

Once installed, the system will be checked for performance, and then, you’re ready to start producing your own clean, green energy!

Maintaining the system

While solar systems require minimal maintenance, homeowners are advised to clean the panels every so often (your installer may be able to do this for you), and have them inspected periodically to ensure their performing at their best. Some systems also come with monitoring devices that enable you to keep track of energy production, and spot when a problem may have arisen.

The solar lifestyle is open to everyone, but to get the most out of it and truly embrace it, homeowners should also try to adopt a more sustainable way of living in every aspect of their lives, such as by investing in, and adopting, other energy-efficient solutions and practises to further reduce their carbon footprint.