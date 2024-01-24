8 Essential Reasons Why Dogs Need to Be Walked Every Day

17 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

We all know that dogs need to go outside. Besides the reason to use the restroom and the need for fresh air, here are eight essential reasons for walking your dog every day.

1- Mental Health

There is no doubt dogs are good for our mental health. However, going for a walk is good for them. Exploring fresh sights, sounds, and smells is not only fun, but it engages the brain. Mental stimulation is necessary for good overall health and development. Exercise releases endorphins, which act as a mood enhancer. Combine the endorphins with the fact you are spending time with your best friend, and it will end in happiness.

2- Dogs Need Exercise

Walking is an excellent form of exercise for both you and your dog. Obesity is a common problem for dogs. Getting out for walks will help to maintain their ideal weight. A healthy weight reduces the risk of several diseases, including liver diseases and diabetes.

3- To Make Friends

By nature, most humans crave socialization. It is the same for dogs. However, making friends is not always easy for humans or dogs. You may run into other dogs and their parents while walking. It is easy to start conversations about dogs with other dog parents. While chatting, the dogs get to sniff each other and make friends. It is a win for both you and your dog. Consider finding or starting a dog walking group for your neighborhood.

4- Training and Obedience

Walking is a great way to work on training and obedience. For pups working on leash skills, consider a shorter leash for control. For obedience practice, have a few small treats ready to reward good behavior.

5- Get Out the Wiggles

A dog who eats shoes, jumps on people, or destroys the couch pillows may have some pent-up energy. Getting them out into the fresh air will allow them to work out their wiggles. A dog who gets regular exercise will be less likely to be destructive. Also, dogs who bark or whine a lot may use those techniques to get your attention. You are giving them positive attention by getting them out to walk.

6- It is Easy

Walking is a simple exercise to do. It is low impact, which means it will not cause joint pain. As dogs age, they can suffer from joint problems, problems with their feet, or just become slower. Walking, even slowly, is still enjoyable and beneficial for a dog. People with hip or knee problems could also find a slow walk beneficial.

7- It Saves Money

It is easy to drop your dog at a doggie camp or daycare for exercise or socialization, but that costs money. Walking is free, does not require travel, and provides the same benefits. A healthy, cheerful dog will require fewer trips to the vet.

8- Motivation

A dog’s excitement about going for a walk is contagious. Even after a hard day of work, coming home to a dog doing circles and tail wagging will help to motivate you to keep moving.