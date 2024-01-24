5 Ways to Express Your Personality Through Your Scrubs

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Every time scrubs are mentioned, one thinks about the unremarkable and dull uniform that medical personnel wear. However, scrubs have evolved from then on to be more than just work wear. They are available in various colors, patterns, and designs to suit your personality sash across the globe. However, how can you make your scrub unique?

1. Choose Your Favorite Color

The easiest way to be identified by means of your scrubs would then refer to a favorite color. The era of white scrubs dominating healthcare settings is no more. Nowadays, there are scrubs of every color possible, from vibrant reds and deep blues to light pastels and natural shades. Whether you wish to be obvious or discreet, there’s a shade for that. Although a bit of your personality should come through, wearing the color that you like will make it easier for you to get used to being in scrubs.

2. You Shouldn’t Be Afraid of Mixing and Matching

Nonetheless, it is no longer a dull day to go around in drab and tasteless scrubs. There is no rule nowadays about your top and bottom having to match. So, relish it and experiment with varying colors or patterns to allow your personality expression. For instance, a floral blouse with solid-colored pants or two shades that complement can be one of the ways to go about this season. Basically, just follow your facility’s dress code, making sure that the clothing is suitable attire and comfortable.

3. Add Fun and Funky Prints

If you want to give some sense of character to your scrubs, consider colorful, playful prints. When it comes to print patterns, one is suitable for each character, and animal prints or polka dots, as well as stripes and abstract designs, are appropriate choices. Prints can give the scrub some vitality and make it less monotonous. They are good, patient, and co-worker ice breakers. But do not go too far and choose the prints that can be unsuitable for a healthcare environment.

4. Accessorize Smartly

It is easy to customize scrubs with accessories. There are many varieties to choose from, such as stunning badges and pins, creative lanyards, and name tags. Select accessories that will emphasize your interests or hobbies, such as a keychain with the image of your favorite cartoon character and even a badge bearing the logo team sports. It is also possible to add a bit of color with some vibrant and dramatic statement jewelry, for example, large neckpieces or bangled bracelets. So, just make sure the accessories are subtle and elegant.

5. Add Layers and Textures

However, you may also achieve the same result by layering and texturing your scrubs. For instance, you can opt to wear a cardigan or vest underneath your scrubs as an extra clothing option. Another example is that you can experiment with various fabric designs, such as a sweater out of wool or silk. In case of a long day at work, just choose breathable and comfortable materials.

Finally, scrubs are no longer so simple and dull anymore. The diverse colors, prints, and styles for working outfits make it very easy to show the identity of every potential employee. One should keep in mind that the uniform must be tailored, considering your facility’s dress code.