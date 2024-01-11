4 Benefits of Using Concrete Pavers at a Commercial Property

15 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Ever been to a commercial business where the walkway to the front door is laid with attractively designed, inviting concrete pavers? Even before you’ve entered the building, you’re sent the message that theirs is a reputable, quality firm.

Yes, concrete pavers make great first impressions and can add curb appeal to any business application, but they also offer several other benefits you might not be aware of. If you’re considering adding concrete pavers to your business, consider also these four additional benefits.

1. Concrete Pavers are a Cost-Effective Option.

Wait, what? When it comes to concrete pavers, you rarely run into a disagreement about their beauty, luxury, and versatility. But it’s the price per square foot compared to other options where you’ll sometimes hear pushback.

It should also be noted, however, that concrete pavers are built to last. U.S. industry standards require they be built to withstand a minimum of 8,000 psi of compression without breaking. In comparison, a 4″ concrete slab driveway can only withstand about half that amount. So, if yours is a business that entertains (or expects to entertain) a lot of foot and vehicular traffic, concrete pavers may be the wiser investment.

Additionally, the typical 1/8-inch sand-filled gaps between concrete pavers allow them to adapt more easily to freeze/thaw cycles, which often do a number on asphalt or other types of surfaces. Because of those built-in spaces, each paver can expand and contract as the weather demands. This protects the surfaces of pavers from a likelihood of cracking or splitting. In short, they last longer.

2. Concrete Pavers Help Prevent Slip and Falls

No business owner wants a lawsuit. That’s why if you own a business, the prospect of an employee, customer, client, or delivery person slipping and falling on your property is always in the back of your mind. Concrete pavers can be made with skid-resistant surface treatments or exposed aggregate finishes that provide better traction. That’s peace of mind.

3. Permeable Concrete Pavers Aid in Stormwater Management

Non-pervious surfaces like asphalt drives and walkways can often present a challenge for professional engineers who need to reduce or contain any stormwater runoff onsite. Permeable concrete pavers reduce runoff by allowing rain, snowmelt, and water from roofs to infiltrate on-site. Erosion concerns become less a problem, if at all, and they reduce the likelihood of puddling.

4. Concrete Pavers Require Less Maintenance

Have you ever had a new asphalt driveway installed? A brand-new drive or walkway always looks great. Over time, however, the freeze/thaw cycle as well as the sun’s UV rays will cause asphalt to crack. You can probably get away with adding sealant for a while, but eventually, you’ll have to have it resurfaced or replaced.

Not so with concrete pavers. Not only do they hold up in freeze/thaw cycles but should one or two become uprooted by a plow truck or by needed street repairs, they can be easily replaced with little muss or fuss.

You can even eliminate the need for parking lot striping or restriping by simply installing different colored pavers to delineate between parking spaces! If you’re a business owner who keeps their eye on the bottom line, that’s one more expense–and headache–you don’t have to have.