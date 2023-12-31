6 Solid Strategies to Try When Negotiating Prices for a New Car

18 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Shopping for a new car isn’t easy. Negotiating for the right price can be even harder. Luckily, there are ways to balance things out and make getting the right price a whole lot easier. The first step to doing so, however, is knowing what you are up against.

1- Knowledge Is Power

Going into the dealership blind is a recipe for disaster. That’s why it’s vital that you carefully research the vehicle you plan to buy ahead of time. Being able to go into the dealership with a target price in mind can do wonders in giving you a leg up when negotiating the price. Likewise, by starting with the price, you can start setting the ground rules on what the dealership can expect.

2- Setting The Ground Rules

In a negotiation, most of the power is in the dealership’s hands. Setting down the rules at the start will change that. Let the dealership know that you have done your research and know just how much you should expect to pay. This tactic is especially powerful if you already know ahead of time how much you’re prepared to pay for any specific configurations or other car options.

3- Holding Steady

Once you have the advantage, you can’t let up. The dealership may try to be dismissive or tell you that you are wrong. Even so, it’s important to stay firm and hold your ground. Even through it may seem as if there is a never ending barrage of objections heading your way, sooner or later something will have to give.

4- Saying Yes

A negotiation is a two-way street and you can’t always expect to get the best deal. If you’re offered a price that is just within your price range, it can sometimes be a good idea to just say yes and accept the deal. At times, it may even be worthwhile to pay a little extra if it means getting the perfect car from a dealership that you love.

5- Don’t Forget The Trade In

Once you have agreed on a price, it’s time to focus on trading in your old car. Like before, if you have done your research, you should have an idea how much you can get from it. From here, it’s a simple case of standing your ground and getting the best deal. Depending on how important the new-car deal is, you might be better off selling the car elsewhere.

6- Walking Out

Sometimes, things just don’t work out no matter how much you try. If the price is still too high and the dealership won’t budge, it’s time to think about walking away. Although it might suck to give up on that perfect car, the next dealership might actually have one that you love even more.

Once you have found the right dealership, it’s easy to get the price you want. Although it might seem difficult, arming yourself with a little knowledge and some confidence can be the deciding factor in tipping the scales in your favor.