5 Tips for Picking Show Choir Outfits That Flatter All Body Types

Nothing is more important than the music, but the right outfits can add that extra pop on stage and help make for a truly amazing performance. There are two things to look for in show choir outfits: uniformity and the ability to stand out underneath the bright lights. Not every body type is the same. Some people have extra-large hips while other people can easily get lost in too much fabric. Fortunately, some styles are universally flattering. Here are five tips for finding show choir outfits to flatter all body types.

1- Pay Attention to the Neckline

Audiences look at the faces of the performers. This makes the neckline an incredibly important part of a show choir outfit. The wrong neckline can accentuate a large upper body, while the right neckline can redirect focus away from wide shoulders. Look for a V-neck to bring attention down and center instead of side to side. V-necks are universally flattering. They’re especially good for apple, hourglass, and inverted triangle body shapes. Other good choices include sweetheart, scalloped, keyhole, off-shoulder, Queen Anne, halter, and illusion necklines.

2- Consider Contrasting Colors

While large blocks of color don’t look the same on everybody, contrasting colors are universally flattering. Think of all the different colors that go well with black simply because of the contrast. Examples are black and white, black and peach, black and lavender, and black and blue. A favorite of choirs is a white top with black bottoms. Another suggestion is a solid color, such as blue, with a pop of color in the tie.

3- Look for Waist Definition

Waist definition is key in all body types. For females, waist definition brings focus in instead of out and gives structure to straight, up-and-down body types. For males, waist definition evens out large differences between the upper and lower bodies. Vests and ties are great for males. For females, avoid too high or too low of a waist. Instead, go for A-line styles, wrap dresses, and straight, form-fitting outfits with a cinched waist.

4- Choose Sparkles Over Bold

Even though bold stripes stand up well on stage, not every body type looks good in them. Darker colors are universally flattering. They’re also sophisticated, but some people consider dark colors too dull for a show choir. That’s an easy fix. Sparkles add pop to an otherwise simple outfit without taking away any of the sophistication.

5- Focus on the Center Line

The most flattering look for everybody is a long center line. Bringing the focus to the center adds height and length to the body. This can give a strong look to smaller people who may not stand out on stage and lengthen a wide body by redirecting the eye toward the center. Buttons are a great way to bring focus to the center. This includes button-down tops and a line of buttons on a dress. Other ideas are V-necks, vests, ties, and wrap-around dresses.

Students will be able to perform their best when they feel comfortable and confident in what they are wearing, and that begins with purchasing show choir outfits that flatter all body types.