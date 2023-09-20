Preparing for Fall: What to Put Into Storage

12 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

As the temperatures begin to drop and fall creeps in, it’s time to start thinking about what you should be doing to prepare for the colder months. One task that should be on the top of your list is putting items into storage for safe keeping during the winter season.

There are a few general categories of items that typically go into storage as part of fall preparation. These can include outdoor furniture, lawn and garden items, patio decor, seasonal holiday decorations, and swimming pool accessories.

Outdoor Furniture

Patio furniture such as chairs, tables, umbrellas and cushions should be cleaned thoroughly before being put into storage for the winter season. This will help keep them in good condition until you get them out for the spring. If possible, store these items in a climate-controlled environment to further protect them from the elements.

Lawn and Garden Items

Tools such as rakes, shovels, hoses and gardening gloves should be stored in a dry area that is free of moisture or pests. Make sure to check that any gasoline-powered items have been drained of fuel and stored properly.

Patio Decor

Outdoor decorations such as wind chimes, planters or decorations should be brought in to store for the winter months. If they are too large to store inside, it’s best to cover them with a tarp and secure it with bungee cords so that snow and wind don’t damage them.

Seasonal Holiday Decorations

Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas decor should be put into storage at the end of each season to keep it safe from weather damage and pests. Make sure to label each container clearly so that you know which holiday is in what box.

Swimming Pool Accessories

If you have a swimming pool, it’s important to put all of the accessories such as dive sticks, floats and noodles into storage for the winter. This will help keep them in good condition until summer comes around again.

Once all of your items have been put into storage, it’s important to check on them periodically throughout the winter season to make sure everything is safe and secure. This will help make sure that everything is ready to go when the warmer weather returns.

Whether you’re a seasoned veteran of fall preparation or this is your first time tackling the task, following these tips will ensure that all of your items are stored safely until next year. Good luck!