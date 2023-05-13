6 of the Most Common Types of Medical Malpractice Cases

15 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Medical negligence occurs in different ways and can range in severity; understanding the types of medical malpractice cases can help you decide how to proceed with your claim. This blog post discusses the six most common types of medical malpractice cases so that those who may not be familiar with these claims can understand them and take appropriate action. Seeking legal advice can help you better respond to your medical negligence case.

1. Birth Injuries

Lack of proper standard of care during delivery can result in the death or injury of a newborn baby. Medical professionals must carry out full-term pregnancies and deliver babies in safe and healthy states. Failure to detect fetal distress, properly monitor a pregnant woman, and give proper care during labor and delivery can cause serious side effects for both mother and child. A medical professional’s responsibility is to provide optimal care while respecting and trusting a pregnant woman’s body and her decisions.

2. Doctor Negligence

Lack of the required knowledge and skill to render a correct diagnosis and treatment recommendation can result in wasted time, money, and effort on the part of your physician in treating you. Doctors have a duty to provide the proper care and treatment to their patients, and if they fail, you may be able to file a medical malpractice case against them. Negligence includes an order of treatment, failing to order tests or not testing when it is mandatory in your diagnosis, and failing to refer to when that is a necessary and inappropriate medication.

3. Hospital Negligence

Apart from personal doctor’s negligence, all hospitals must provide proper care, follow the standards, and provide emergency resources. Although a hospital may have the legal right to refuse emergency treatment, it is illegal not to follow the standards. Hospital negligence can be severe, as even a substandard treatment can result in a patient’s death or permanent disability. It includes performing improper medical procedures or surgery, failing to provide adequate emergency care, use of expired and contaminated equipment or drugs.

4. Medication Errors

Medical professionals must follow proper procedures for the prescription of medications. Patients’ safety and treatment depend on the prescribing and dispensing of drugs. Medication errors can result in serious adverse effects when a medical professional fails to follow proper procedures, including misreading dosages or incorrect information. Also, when medications are improperly combined or administered with other drugs, the patient may suffer adverse effects.

5. Misdiagnosis

Misdiagnosis occurs when a patient’s symptoms are incorrectly identified and cause the wrong treatment to be rendered. Claiming a miscalculation of symptoms can lead to an improper diagnosis, resulting in a medication that is not needed or may be harmful. A medical malpractice lawyer can help you gather and interpret the necessary documentation to prove a misdiagnosis. Instances when misdiagnosis can lead to adverse or inappropriate treatment, including choosing the wrong medicine or failing to order necessary tests.

6. Surgical Errors

Incompetence in surgical procedures can result in patient injury, disability, or death. Surgical errors occur when a patient is harmed due to the non-qualified surgical team or the surgeon’s failure to recognize the disease. Patients are recognized for their decision to undergo surgery. They must be informed about the risks of surgery and be given all necessary information before agreeing to make a huge decision. Only complete or accurate information will lead to complications during or after surgery rendering patients injured.

Seeking legal help for a medical malpractice case is the best way to protect your rights and ensure you get the compensation you deserve. Experienced medical malpractice lawyers will be able to handle your case effectively and get you compensated for the expenses that your negligence has caused you and your family.