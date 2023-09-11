15 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

There are many tactics circulating on best practices for paring down your belongings. But when it comes to deciding which items you should donate, store, or sell, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach. Here are 10 tips for knowing when to store, donate, or sell:

Start With A List

Creating a list of all of the items in your home gives you a clear picture of what you have, what can be donated or sold, and what should be kept. This helps keep you organized and eliminates overwhelm.

Identify Your Keepers

In this process, “keepers” are those items that hold sentimental value that you simply can’t part with. It could be a vintage dress your grandmother gave you, or a painting from an artist you admire. These keepers should definitely stay in your home and not be donated, sold, or stored away.

Sort By Category

After you’ve identified your keepers, go through the rest of your items one-by-one and sort them into categories like “store”, “sell”, and “donate.” This makes the process easier and more manageable.

Set A Schedule

Set a timeline for yourself to help keep you on track. Whether it’s one week or one month, having a timeframe to work within makes it easier to stay focused and motivated.

Take High-Quality Photos

Take high-quality photos of your items that you plan to sell. This will help draw in more buyers, as they can get a better sense of the item’s condition and appearance.

Research Local Organizations That Accept Donations

For those items you plan to donate, research what local organizations accept donations and the criteria for donating. Some organizations may have restrictions or require certain types of items in order to be accepted.

Schedule Pick-Up For Donations

If possible, choose organizations that offer pick up services. This makes it easy to get your donated items to their new home without having to worry about transport.

Choose A Storage Solution

For items that you plan to store, consider using a storage solution like climate-controlled units or offsite storage facilities. These are great for storing seasonal items and things that won’t be used often.

Utilize Online Marketplaces

Take advantage of online marketplaces to sell your items. These can be great for items that may not have a lot of interest locally.

Consider Your Options

Before making any decisions, carefully consider all of the different options available. Don’t rush into anything without doing the proper research first. Taking more time to make an informed decision will save you time and money in the long run.

By following these 10 tips for knowing when to store, donate, or sell, you’ll be sure to make the most out of your downsizing efforts. Whether you opt for a storage solution, donate items to a great cause, or sell items online, you can find success in making space for what matters most.