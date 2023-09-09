How to Plant A Tree In Memory Of Someone

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Planting a tree in memory of someone can be a great way to keep that individual’s memory alive and provide a tangible object that leaves a legacy that can last for generations. It offers environmental benefits in helping restore forests devastated by fire or disease as well as help combat global warming. A tree can help those in time of grieving, becoming an endearing and enduring gift.

Read on to discover how you can plant a tree in memory of someone, either by gifting a tree or planting it on your own.

Plant The Tree On Your Own

If you have lost a family member or someone close to you, planting a memorial tree on your own can be a cost-effective way to achieve the result and be incredibly therapeutic. Beginning, completing, and participating in the full process can help with the mourning process, as it gives a purpose to the task at hand, which has been shown to have a positive effect.

Planting a tree is not particularly difficult, although it does require a bit of research to ensure you do it properly. An improperly planted tree can die prematurely, and may not thrive, which would cause all the work you did to be meaningless. It is also imperative to select a tree species that matches well with the climate where it will be planted.

Planting an Urn Tree

A fairly new concept, urn trees, are biodegradable urns that hold the ashes of a cremated loved one and are a blend of essential materials to help a tree grow. You can then plant a tree inside the urn, and it will use the ashes of the loved one to help it mature, making it a great way not only to plant a tree in memory of someone but infuse their being and energy into the tree.

Gift a Memorial Tree

If you know someone who has lost a loved one recently, using a tree gifting organization can be a marvelous way to express sympathy and show you care. There are multiple tree gifting companies who use reputable tree-planting non-profits to plant the memorial tree and then send a tribute to the grieving family during the difficult time of bereavement. It can be an awesome, easy, and green way, to show your sympathy and a wonderful alternative to sending the usual flowers.

Sending Someone a Physical Tree

While you can always use a tree gifting organization to gift a tree to someone who has lost a loved one, you can also send them a physical tree yourself. Whether that is a potted plant, a sapling, or even just seeds, it is entirely up to you. Just make sure to include comprehensive planting and follow-up care instructions.

Keep the Memory Alive

Planting a tree in memory of someone is an amazing way to keep their memory alive, delivering a powerful and everlasting tribute. By planting a memorial tree, you provide grieving loved ones something that they can use to remember their lost loved ones for decades to come and is an impressive way to connect even months after the funeral.

