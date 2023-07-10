8 Family-Friendly Activities to Try When on a Beach Vacation

15 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

One of the most popular types of travel adventure is the beach vacation. Not only can it be relaxing, but beach vacations have tons of activities that both parents and children will enjoy. Taking a beach vacation as a family will leave lasting memories everyone will look fondly back on. Here are eight family-friendly activities to try out on your next beach vacation.

1. Beachcombing

One of the most popular free activities for families is beachcombing, which is searching for rare or interesting agates, driftwood, seaweed, or other natural items along the beach. Not only will your children have fun, but they’ll get a chance to learn at the same time!

2. Tidepooling

Another similar activity is tidepooling, which is similar to beachcombing but involves looking in the little pools of water left behind when the tide goes out. All sorts of interesting sea creatures and other interesting items can be found in these pools.

3. Float in the Water

If you’d like to relax in the sun with your feet in the water, inflatable pool floats can be used in the shallow waters near the beach. They can easily be purchased for around $20 from almost any online retailer or supermarket store. It is recommended that children under the age of five ride with a parent or older sibling.

4. Boat Tours

Another great way to enjoy the water is by taking a boat tour, which will allow you to see many more sights than you could from the shore. They also often provide food and drinks to keep you cool on the warmest of summer days.

5. Scavenger Hunts

Another great activity for kids, especially if you have more than one, is a scavenger hunt. You can make a list of things commonly found on the beach, like seashells, rocks, or other things. Then you can make a game of finding them. Just make sure they don’t pick up anything living!

6. Have a Picnic

Lay down a blanket or a couple of beach towels and you’ll have room for your very own feast! You can enjoy a nice meal in the sun and it’ll probably cost a lot less than buying food from a restaurant, too.

7. Fly Kites

On a hot summer’s day with just enough breeze, flying a kite on the beach can be very fun. They can be bought cheaply in stores or on Amazon if you have enough time or your child wants a specific design, like their favorite member of the Paw Patrol.

8. Playing in the Sand

Some children may not be interested in fancy beach activities and might prefer to build sandcastles, bury mom or dad in the sand, or just run around on the beach. Bringing a pail and a plastic shovel might not be a bad idea, just in case.

These are just a few great ideas that families of all ages can enjoy on a beach vacation. No matter which one you choose, always remember to stay safe and have fun!