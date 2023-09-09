12 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

The paperwork has been signed and you’re cleared to move into your new home. Now you just need to find affordable, trustworthy movers who are available when you need them. But with so many options in moving companies to choose from, how can you find the best, affordable movers for your needs? We talked with SmartMoving, creators of a proprietary moving company software, to come up with a list of 7 tips to consider when hiring affordable movers.

Confirm Experience

Everyone has to begin somewhere and movers are no exception, but use caution if you’re hiring a brand new company. Experienced movers will know how to protect your belongings, navigate stairs, or narrow spaces, and work quickly. Likewise, their estimates of time and cost are likely to be more accurate than a young business that is just getting started.

Confirm Insurance and Licensure

To best protect yourself and your belongings it’s smart to confirm that a mover you’re considering hiring is licensed and insured. Of course, licensure requirements are different from state to state, so be sure the company you’re planning to use has appropriate licensure in your state. If you’d like even more security, you may inquire if the company is bonded, which indicates an additional level of insurance.

Read Online Reviews

No company is perfect, and accidents do happen. But if you see a mover has a lot of negative reviews online, you should probably steer clear. People tend to write negative reviews after a poor experience, even though countless others who had a great experience never take the time to review them. Look for things like timeliness, the accuracy of the estimate and the condition belongings arrive in, for the best indication of reliability and responsibility.

Get Multiple Estimates in Writing

Before agreeing to hire a moving company, get estimates in writing from several different companies. That way you can compare not only the quotes but the language in their estimates, that addresses additional charges or fees. If the company is reluctant to provide an estimate in writing, look for someone else. Moving companies may provide services by the hour, or use a flat fee.

Move Sentimental, Valuable Items Yourself

If you have high-value items including art, jewelry, family heirlooms, or other prized possessions, it is always in your best interest to move them yourself. Accidents do happen, and belongings do go missing, so be sure you protect irreplaceable items by moving them yourself.

Read the Fine Print

When you receive an email with your estimate, do not skip over the fine print. There is likely a lot of information in there that you’ll need to know. Information may include what deposit is expected, and how you must make that payment. You should look for language about, overage charges, and what, if any, recourse you have if they do not show up on time, or fail to deliver your belongings in a timely fashion.

Look for a Physical Address and Mover’s Insurance Online

Websites for moving companies that don’t provide a physical address or license insurance should serve as a red flag. Be very cautious about hiring a moving company that provides no information that you can use to track them, in case of a problem.