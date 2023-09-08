How to Tell if Your Pool Material is Needing Replaced

15 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

When the summer comes around, it’s a great time to take advantage of the warm weather and hit the pool. But it’s important to make sure that your pool is in good condition before you dive in. Here are seven ways to tell if your pool material needs replacing:

Look for Cracks – The most obvious method of determining if your pool material needs to be replaced is to inspect the surface for cracks and other signs of damage. If you notice any large or numerous cracks, it may be time to start looking into a replacement. Check the Color – The color of your pool material can also indicate if it needs to be replaced. If the color is fading or has taken on a duller hue, it could be time for some new material. Check the Texture – The texture of your pool material can also tell you whether it needs to be replaced. If your pool material feels rough and bumpy, it might be time for a change. Evaluate the Durability – The durability of your pool material can also tell you if it needs to be replaced. If the material is showing signs of wear or doesn’t seem as strong as it once was, it’s probably time to look into getting new material. Look for Discolored Areas – Another way to tell if your pool material needs to be replaced is to look for discolored areas. If you notice any spots that are lighter or darker than the surrounding area, it may be time for a new surface. Check the Water Line – The water line of your pool can also give you an indication if your pool material needs to be replaced. If you notice a persistent ring around the edge of your pool, it might be time to get some new material. Assess the Condition of the Surroundings – Finally, you should assess the condition of the surrounding area to determine if your pool material needs to be replaced. If you notice any debris or other signs of damage near your pool, it’s likely that your current material needs to be replaced.

It’s important to remember that if your pool material is in need of replacement, it’s best to take action sooner rather than later. A damaged or worn out surface can lead to a variety of problems including leaks and structural damage. To ensure the longevity of your pool, always inspect the material regularly for signs of wear and tear and consider getting new material as soon as possible. Additionally, it’s recommended to consult a professional before replacing your pool material to ensure that the job is done correctly. With a little bit of care and attention, you can keep your pool looking its best for years to come.