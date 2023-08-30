Backup Solutions To Help Local Governments With Ransomware Recovery

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Ransomware is a type of malicious software that encrypts data, locks down systems, and holds files hostage until the user pays a ransom. Unfortunately, in recent years ransomware attacks have become increasingly common for local governments.

Without the proper backup solutions in place to help with recovery, these organizations can be left scrambling as they attempt to regain access to critical information.

Fortunately, there are a number of reliable backup solutions available to local governments that can help mitigate the risks posed by ransomware. Here are some of the key features those solutions should have:

Remote Storage

Having backups stored offsite in remote storage is essential for local governments facing ransomware attacks. This ensures that even if their systems are compromised, they still have the necessary data backups to recover from.

Fast Restoration

Ideally, backup solutions should be able to quickly restore systems after a ransomware attack. This helps prevent disruption of services and minimize downtime for local governments.

Automation

Setting up automated backups is an important feature of any reliable backup solution. This can help safeguard against ransomware by ensuring that regular backups are taken of the data and systems.

Security

Security should be a priority for any backup solution used by local governments. The best solutions offer encryption, two-factor authentication, and other measures to protect data from malicious actors.

Types of Backup Solutions

There are several types of backup solutions that can be utilized by local governments to protect their systems and data. These include:

Local Backup: This is a traditional form of backup where the data is stored on physical devices such as external hard drives or DVDs. While this solution offers quick and easy access to backed up data, it may not offer sufficient protection in the event of ransomware attacks, which can compromise locally stored backups.

This is a traditional form of backup where the data is stored on physical devices such as external hard drives or DVDs. While this solution offers quick and easy access to backed up data, it may not offer sufficient protection in the event of ransomware attacks, which can compromise locally stored backups. Cloud Backup: With cloud backup services, data is stored remotely in the cloud. This reduces the risk of local data loss and allows for fast, reliable recovery in the event of an attack. Services like Google Cloud, Amazon AWS, and Microsoft Azure offer robust cloud backup solutions.

With cloud backup services, data is stored remotely in the cloud. This reduces the risk of local data loss and allows for fast, reliable recovery in the event of an attack. Services like Google Cloud, Amazon AWS, and Microsoft Azure offer robust cloud backup solutions. Hybrid Backup: A hybrid backup solution combines the benefits of local and cloud backup. It provides both the immediate access of a local backup and the added security of a cloud backup. This can be a great option for organizations that have high data availability requirements.

A hybrid backup solution combines the benefits of local and cloud backup. It provides both the immediate access of a local backup and the added security of a cloud backup. This can be a great option for organizations that have high data availability requirements. Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS): This is a more comprehensive solution that not only backs up data but also offers full system recovery. DRaaS providers use cloud and on-premise resources to replicate your systems and data, allowing for full recovery in the event of an attack.

By having these essential features in place, local governments can protect their systems against ransomware and ensure that they’re able to quickly recover if an attack does occur. In addition, having a good backup solution in place can help reduce the financial losses associated with these types of attacks.