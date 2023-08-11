Choosing the Best Pool Shape for Your Backyard

12 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

When it comes to adding a swimming pool to your backyard, you want the best possible shape for your yard and lifestyle. Here are five tips that will help you choose a swimming pool shape that’s perfect for your property:

Consider Your Space

The first step in choosing a pool shape is taking an honest look at the space you have available for your pool. Measure out the dimensions of the area and take into account any obstacles (like trees and landscaping) that you need to work around. This will give you a better idea of what shape might work best for you.

Think About Your Family’s Needs

The needs of your family will determine what size and shape are best for your swimming pool. For instance, if you have kids, a larger recreational pool might be the way to go. But if you’re looking for a more relaxing environment, an infinity edge or lap pool might be ideal for you.

Take Note of Aesthetics

When considering different shapes, take note of how they will look in your yard. For instance, a rectangular pool might fit into a narrow space, but it won’t have as aesthetically pleasing of a look than one in a more rounded or oval shape.

Consider Maintenance

Your swimming pool should be easy to maintain and keep clean over the years. Rectangular and square pools are often easier to maintain since they don’t have as many curves and corners. On the other hand, rounded or freeform pools offer more design options but come with extra upkeep costs since they require more specialized cleaning equipment.

Look Into Specialty Pools

When it comes to specialty pools, there are a variety of shapes to choose from. If you’re looking for something unique and eye-catching, a lagoon-style pool with multiple levels and focal points might be just the thing. Or maybe you’re looking for something low-maintenance, in which case a lap pool may be the ideal shape for you.

No matter what shape you choose for your swimming pool, make sure to do plenty of research and consult with professionals before making any final decisions. This will ensure that you end up with a pool shape that fits your space, lifestyle, and budget perfectly.