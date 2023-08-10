5 Ways Siloed Technology Jeopardizes Your Security

11 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Organizations investing in multiple, siloed security technologies can improve their overall security posture by leveraging a comprehensive platform that provides connected visibility and automated protection across the entire attack surface.

Siloed technology, which has become commonplace in many organizations, creates gaps and blind spots that leave an organization vulnerable to cyberattacks. Here are five ways siloed technology can put your security at risk:

Duplication of Data and Resources

When an organization opts for multiple, siloed technologies, they must monitor each one separately, often leading to overlapping or duplicate data and resources. This duplicated effort wastes time and resources that could have been used elsewhere in the cybersecurity program. It also makes it difficult to identify abnormal or malicious activity across the network.

Partial Visibility of Data

Siloed technologies provide limited visibility into an organization’s attack surface, making it impossible to gain a complete picture of what’s going on within the network. Without this type of comprehensive view, organizations are unable to detect threats in real-time and respond quickly and accurately.

Difficulty in Implementing Policies

Siloed technologies have different policy enforcement capabilities, making it difficult for organizations to implement a comprehensive set of security policies across the entire attack surface. If these policies are not properly enforced, they can be easily bypassed by attackers who can exploit gaps or blind spots within the system.

Inability to Leverage Automation

With siloed technologies, organizations are limited in their capability to leverage automated processes and tools for threat detection and response. Without this type of automation, manual processes take longer and may not be as accurate or efficient as those that employ AI-driven capabilities.

Difficulty Scaling the Security Program

Siloed technologies can make it difficult for organizations to scale their security program as needed. Without a comprehensive platform that offers connected visibility and automated protection, security teams often struggle to keep up with the complexity of the environment. As a result, they are unable to detect threats in real-time and respond quickly and accurately.

Organizations that are serious about their security need to invest in a comprehensive platform that provides connected visibility and automated protection across the entire attack surface. This type of platform can help organizations save time, money, and resources while ensuring they stay ahead of evolving threats.