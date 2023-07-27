The Benefits of SSD Hosting

8 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

When it comes to storing data, there are a wide variety of ways to do so and although many are effective, some of them are far more convenient for particular requirements. SSD (solid state drive) hosting is one of the most versatile and in this post, we’ll be exploring some of the key features and elements associated with OVHcloud’s SSD hosting services.

What is SSD Hosting?

SSD hosting is a service provided to clients both personally and professionally, that provides storage solutions, without requiring the client to find space to store their drive. The Perso solution from OVHcloud provides exactly this. Instead of needing to have an SSD installed inside of a computer, OVHcloud provide their own SSD servers that can be logged into, easily accessed, and then data can be transferred and shared, all whilst knowing that information is stored safely and securely and without needing to handle any maintenance.

Some of the most popular SSD solutions include:

Block storage – with options to create additional storage disks as storage volumes, that benefit from security features and can be easily accessed with relevant credentials only

Object storage – ideal for a variety of uses and accessible via S3 API for additional security and integrity

Cloud Archive – featuring advanced protocols that allow data to be accessed remotely, while being able to upload, transfer and share without delay

Cold archive – using magnetic tape technology, data can be stored securely, with easy access and benefit from a safe, resilient infrastructure

Volume snapshot and backups – ideal to keep track of data volumes, usage, and create fail-safe solutions just in case data is ever corrupted, or misplaced

These solutions provided by OVHcloud are some of the most beneficial to businesses, and just as convenient for personal users, too. As they are ideal for assisting with storage options for creating websites and personal blogs, they can be the perfect way to keep information elsewhere, without having to invest a fortune in local storage accessories.

Websites of all sizes can stand to benefit, from those that are commercial, to more privately owned alternatives that need to upload images to share with an audience. Perhaps the most beneficial fact is that there are custom packages available to clients, allowing them to pick and choose the features that they sign up to, and then proceed with their project knowing that everything is safe and secure.