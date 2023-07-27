Riley Jones’ Success with – Bronia Buchanan’s BBA Management

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

In an article highlighting the achievements of actor Riley Jones, known for his role as DC Mark Edwards in the ITV drama series Vera, the focus is placed on his journey from school plays to professional acting and the support he has received from Bronia Buchanan’s talent agency, BBA Management. With season 13 of Vera on the horizon, Riley shares insights about life on set, the guidance provided by BBA Management, and offers advice to aspiring actors.

Riley’s passion for performance was ignited during his primary school days when he participated in plays. However, he initially believed that pursuing acting as a career was limited to the school environment. It was his secondary school drama teacher who encouraged him to take acting more seriously, leading him to study drama at the GCSE level. Riley noticed that while many of his classmates dropped drama after GCSEs, he saw it as something he could pursue beyond school and decided to further his studies in drama.

Dreaming of attending drama school, Riley faced financial constraints that made it seem out of reach. Instead, he found a course at Northumbria University, which provided an alternative avenue for pursuing his passion. As a working-class individual from Newcastle, the opportunity to make acting his profession seemed improbable, given his family’s background in manual labour. However, Riley’s determination and fortunate circumstances allowed him to overcome these barriers.



Regarding advice for aspiring actors, Riley stresses that different paths work for different individuals. Some actors benefit from drama school, where they learn essential techniques and approaches, while others succeed without formal training. Riley encourages young actors to choose the route that feels right for them, be it university or another path. He also highlights the difference between acting on screen and on stage, emphasising that each requires skills.

Reflecting on his role in Vera, Riley acknowledges that the show has been an invaluable learning experience. Working alongside esteemed actors like Brenda Blethyn, Kenny Doughty, and David Leon, Riley describes every day on set as a lesson. While working on a long-running series like Vera comes with its pressures, Riley appreciates the collaborative environment and the opportunity to explore the character’s development.

Riley attributes his success in the industry to finding the right talent agency. After meeting multiple agents, he joined Bronia Buchanan’s BBA Management because he felt a strong connection and alignment with the agency. Riley commends BBA Management’s individualised approach, emphasising that they consider each actor’s unique needs and career aspirations.

The article also highlights BBA Management’s exceptional support during the Covid-19 pandemic. The agency prioritised the well-being of its clients and advocated for their safety, ensuring they received the same level of protection as individuals in other sectors. Riley commends BBA Management’s swift and professional response, noting the importance of mental health support during these challenging times.

While Riley’s commitment to Vera limits his involvement in other projects, BBA Management understands and tailors their approach to support him fully. However, when opportunities arise, the agency actively seeks roles that are a good fit for Riley’s talents and interests. This was evident when Gail Smith, a senior agent at BBA Management, secured Riley a role in two episodes of EastEnders.

Riley concludes by expressing his love for collaboration and the joy of working with fellow actors and writers. He hopes to continue his journey with Vera while exploring opportunities in theatre and developing his own written works.

Bronia Buchanan’s BBA Management is a London-based talent agency representing outstanding actors and creatives in television, film, and theatre. Their team of supportive talent agents guides their clients, including Riley Jones, Priyasasha Kumari, Sam C Wilson, Stephanie Siad, Neelam Bakshi and Ryan Moloney.

In summary, the article highlights Riley Jones’ rise in the acting industry, from his early experiences in school plays to his success as DC Mark Edwards in Vera. Throughout his journey, Riley has received essential support from Bronia Buchanan’s BBA Management, allowing him to thrive in his career.