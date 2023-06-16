6 Tips for Building Your Rock and Roll Memorabilia Collection

15 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Guitar picks, signed concert tickets, and fan t-shirts are the essentials of a rock and roll memorabilia collection. The golden rule for collecting is that if you’re not going to be playing the album live, it needs to be in your collection. Nowadays, countless resources exist for building a collection of the most popular rock and roll memorabilia.

1. Start Small

Start small, and build up your collection over time. It will help you avoid debt or spending too much on one item.

Though you can find autographed guitars and signed posters for as little as $25, there’s no rule saying you have to start big. For the budding rock memorabilia collector on a budget, a $50 guitar pick and a $20 t-shirt can quickly become prized possessions.

2. Invest in Quality

Though it’s tempting to buy an item to have it signed by the artist, you should invest in a quality item that will withstand frequent handling and transport. Many collectors are in debt after having their clocks cleaned by a signed baseball card or cracked drum head. Examine the integrity of any item before putting your money down.

3. Collect Relics

There’s nothing like going beyond the simple memorabilia of everyday life and collecting relics– things that were used or owned during recording sessions or on tour. These items are usually from old guitars, vintage clothing, old set lists, and even spent bullets after a particularly exciting show.

4. Know Your Needs

If you’re unsure what kind of collection you want, look at your belongings and ask yourself which things remind you of music. Remember that the collection reflects who you are as a person. It’s not just the clothes and hair but also the items that remind you of concerts, parties, or long nights in front of your TV.

5. Set Yourself Apart

One of the most exciting aspects of collecting memorabilia is that it allows you to set yourself apart from your peers. Instead of paying for a t-shirt or CD, own one that no one else has. Washing machines and electric guitar amps are good examples because they give you a unique item that might not be in every rock fan’s collection.

6. Hold Off on the Replica

Many rock collectors feel pressured to emulate their idols by buying replicas of their guitars and clothes. But the authentic items in your collection will always be more than simply an item someone once owned. Instead of rushing out to buy every guitar and type of concert t-shirt you can find, take your time and focus on owning special and meaningful items.

Always remember that rock memorabilia doesn’t have to cost much money, but it shouldn’t be cheap, either. It will take time and patience to form a collection that stands out from your peers and is worth the investment. And remember: the best thing about rock memorabilia is that once you’ve collected enough items, no one else will ever get them.