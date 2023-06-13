Are Backyard Pools Hard to Keep Clean?￼

11 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Backyard pools require proper maintenance to be kept clean and safe for use. There are many tactics to help maintain your pool. Here are 7 key things to keep in mind for pool upkeep:

1. Water Chemistry:

The pH level of the pool water must be balanced to prevent bacteria growth and other water-borne illnesses. The ideal range for pH is between 7.2 and 7.8. Additionally, chlorine levels should be checked regularly to eliminate harmful contaminants.

2. Skimming and Brushing:

Regular skimming using a net helps to remove debris like leaves, insects, and other objects that can accumulate on the water surface. Brushing the walls and floors of the pool prevents algae formation and makes cleaning easier in the long run.

3. Vacuuming:

Dirt and other particulate matter can sink to the bottom of the pool and create a breeding ground for bacteria and algae. Use a pool vacuum to clean the pool floor and walls thoroughly.

4. Filter Cleaning:

Proper filter maintenance is critical to keeping the pool water clean. The filter should be cleaned often, at least once a month or according to the manufacturer’s recommendations.

5. Water Level:

Pool water must be kept at an appropriate level to ensure the skimmer functions correctly. A low water level can result in pool pump damage.

6. Pool Cover:

A pool cover serves to protect the pool, reduce evaporation and keep out debris. Invest in good quality cover and use it when the pool is not in use.

7. Safety Measures:

Implementing pool safety measures is essential, particularly if children are present. Make sure the pool has a fence around it, and that all pool users understand the importance of safe pool behavior, such as not diving into shallow water.

In summary, maintaining a backyard pool requires vigilance and regular upkeep. Following these steps and ensuring proper sanitation practices will help to keep your pool clean, safe, and enjoyable.