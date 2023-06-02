7 Signs You May Need to Update Your Disaster Recovery Plan

17 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Natural disasters, cybersecurity attacks, power outages, and hardware failures are all events that can challenge the continuity of businesses. Therefore, disaster recovery plans (DRP) are crucial for ensuring business resiliency and minimizing downtime. However, DRPs are not a one-and-done deal; instead, they should be continuously updated to reflect changes in business processes, technology, and risk factors. Here are seven signs that your DRP may need an update:

1. New Business Processes:

If your company has recently launched new products, entered new markets, or changed its organizational structure, these changes may have significant implications on your DRP. Consider revisiting your DRP to ensure it aligns with the current state of your operations.

2. Changed IT Infrastructure:

Your DRP should always consider your current IT infrastructure and capabilities. As your business grows and evolves, so will your technology stack, and you need to make sure that your DRP accounts for these changes.

3. Outdated Contact Information:

An effective DRP should have an up-to-date list of all key personnel’s contact information, including external vendors and partners. If your DRP still has old contact details, it’s time to update it.

4. Previous Disaster Recovery Test Failures:

If you’ve tested your DRP in the past and experienced issues or the plan did not work as expected, this is a clear sign that it needs an update. The results of these tests can help you identify gaps and areas of improvement.

5. Regulatory Changes:

Regulatory standards, such as HIPAA, PCI, or SOX, frequently change. You need to ensure that your DRP aligns with the latest regulatory requirements.

6. Increased Cybersecurity Threats:

Cyber threats are ever-evolving, and new attack types and techniques emerge regularly. Your DRP should consider these threats, including virus outbreaks, malware attacks, and ransomware attacks. If your DRP doesn’t reflect this aspect, you need to fix it.

7. Staff Turnover:

People come and go, and this includes those involved in your DRP. It’s crucial to ensure that the DRP is updated with new tasks and responsibilities whenever new staff is brought on board.

In conclusion, a DRP is a living document that should be continuously updated and tested to be effective. Paying attention to these seven signs and maintaining an up-to-date and well-thought-out DRP can help ensure your business continuity in case of a disaster.