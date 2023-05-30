5 Tips for Better Cooling in the Summer Months

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

When the summer months come around, we all look forward to some warmth and sunshine. But when temperatures soar too high, it can become uncomfortable and even dangerous. Fortunately, there are a few simple steps you can take to improve your home’s cooling system and make summer more bearable.

In this blog post, we’ll share five tips for better cooling in the summer months so that you can stay comfortable without spending a fortune on energy bills or air conditioning repairs. Read on to learn how you can beat the heat this season!

Tip 1: Make Sure Your Air Conditioner Is Working Properly

The first step to better cooling in the summer months is to make sure your air conditioning system is working correctly. Start by changing the air filters regularly—do this every three months if you have central air, and more frequently if you notice dust buildup or other debris.

If the air filters are clogged, your system won’t be able to circulate cool air properly. Also, check that your evaporator coils and condenser coils are clean—a buildup of dirt or dust can cause your system to work harder than it needs to, costing you more money in energy bills.

Tip 2: Check Your Insulation

Air leaks can make your home’s cooling system less effective. Before you start running the air conditioner regularly, take a look at your insulation to see if there are any gaps or cracks around doors, windows, and exterior walls. If you notice any air leaks, seal them with caulk or weatherstripping to prevent the warm air outside from entering your home.

Tip 3: Use Ceiling Fans or Portable Fans

Ceiling fans and portable fans can help circulate cool air throughout your home. If you have ceiling fans, make sure they are running in a counter-clockwise direction for better cooling. Also, consider setting up a few portable fans to direct air where you need it most—for example, if you have an area of your house that tends to be hotter than others, set up a fan to move the cooler air around more evenly.

Tip 4: Install Window Treatments or Blinds

The sun’s rays can cause rooms to get hot quickly, so it’s important to install window treatments or blinds that will block the sun’s rays and keep your home cooler. Choose blinds or shades with a light color to help reflect the heat away from your windows, or opt for heavy draperies that can be closed during the hottest parts of the day to keep out the sunlight.

Tip 5: Cool Your Home During Non-Peak Hours

If you are trying to save money on energy bills, try cooling your home during non-peak hours when electricity is cheaper. During non-peak hours (which vary by region) energy rates are usually lower than they are during peak hours. This means you can run your air conditioner or fans without worrying about using too much electricity—saving you money in the long run!

This Summer, Keep Your Cool!

By following these five simple tips for better cooling in the summer months, you can stay comfortable without breaking the bank. From making sure your air conditioner is working correctly to installing window treatments or blinds, there are a few easy steps you can take to beat the heat this season. With just a little bit of effort, you’ll be feeling cool and refreshed in no time!