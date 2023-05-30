 5 Backyard Design Trends to Try in 2023

12 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

As the summer months approach, many homeowners are looking for ways to spruce up their outdoor space. Whether you have a sprawling backyard or a small balcony, adding design elements can make your space more inviting and enjoyable.

With so many different options available, it’s hard to know where to start. To help you get inspired, we’ve put together this list of five backyard design trends to try in 2023. From modern fire pits and colorful seating areas to vertical gardens and multifunctional furniture pieces, these ideas will help transform your outdoor living area into an oasis that everyone will love spending time in!

1. Add A Water Garden

Adding a water garden to your backyard is one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to spruce up your outdoor space. Whether it’s a traditional lotus pond, a pool with koi fish, or a fountain feature, this trend adds an interesting visual element that will make your backyard stand out from the rest. Plus, getting creative with different plants and stones can help create an even more eye-catching display!

2. Incorporate Splashes of Color

Another great idea is incorporating bright colors into your backyard seating area by using brightly colored cushions, outdoor pillows, and rugs. These elements not only add an element of fun and vibrancy to the space but can also tie in any other design elements you may have throughout your yard.

For example, if there is a lot of greenery in your garden or backyard, adding colorful accents to the seating area can help bring out the natural beauty while providing comfort at the same time.

3. Add Greenery With a Vertical Garden

Vertical gardens are also becoming increasingly popular as they provide a great way to bring some extra green into your backyard without taking up too much precious floor space. Not only do vertical gardens look amazing, but they’re also incredibly low maintenance and require minimal water and sunlight for successful growth.

You can create one yourself using wooden pallets or purchase pre-made vertical gardens from retailers. Either way, these beautiful gardens will make a big statement in your outdoor living area.

4. Funky Functional Furniture

Multi-functional furniture pieces are also a great option for those wanting to get the most out of their backyard space without sacrificing style. There are many options available on the market today that can provide seating and storage all in one piece—perfect for anyone who wants to maximize their space without compromising on comfort.

Examples include ottomans with built-in storage compartments, benches with hidden drawers, and even hammock chairs that double as storage solutions!

5. Swing Into Summer-time

Finally, if you’re looking for something unique and unexpected to add to your backyard design trend game in 2023, consider adding a swing. These fun pieces can provide the perfect place to relax and unwind with loved ones, while also adding an unexpected touch of whimsy to your outdoor living space.

You can easily make your own swing using materials from your local hardware store or purchase one pre-made in a variety of colors and styles. No matter which option you choose, swings are sure to be the highlight of any backyard design!

Upgrade Your Backyard Today

By incorporating these five backyard design trends into your outdoor area this year, you’ll be sure to create a functional and beautiful outdoor oasis that everyone will love spending time in for years to come. Whether you use bright colors, modern fire pits or vertical gardens – there is something here for everyone and every backyard. Get creative and have fun transforming your outdoor space into an oasis all your own!