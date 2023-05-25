7 Unique Ways to Use Your Crawl Space Storage ￼

15 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

There are endless possibilities when it comes to using your crawl space storage. Here are seven of the most unique ways that you can make the most out of this versatile area.

1. Seasonal Items

Use the space to store large seasonal items like holiday decorations, camping gear, and pool accessories. This will free up storage in other parts of your home and make it easier to find them when you need them.

2. Extra Furniture

Crawl spaces are perfect for storing extra furniture like chairs, tables, and beds that you don’t need on a regular basis. This will save space in your living areas and make it easier to bring items out when you’re entertaining.

3. Hobby Supplies

If you have a hobby that requires supplies, such as woodworking or sewing, use the crawl space to store those items so they’re easily accessible when needed.

4. Expensive Items

Expensive items like art and antique furniture can be kept safe in your crawl space until you’re ready to display them. The darker, cooler environment will also protect these types of materials from dust and sun damage.

5. Home Improvement Supplies

Keep home improvement supplies like paint, tools, and building materials in the crawl space for easy access when needed. This way you won’t have to search around your home or make trips to the store.

6. Long-Term Storage

If you’re moving or need to store items for a long period of time, the crawl space is an ideal solution. It will keep your items dust free and safe from damage.

7. Important Documents

Store important documents like tax returns, birth certificates, and other personal documents in the crawl space. This will ensure they are secured away from theft or damage.

Using your crawl space for storage is a great way to make use of an often-forgotten area of your home. Whether you’re storing seasonal items, furniture, hobby supplies, expensive pieces, home improvement items, long-term storage, or important documents, your crawl space will be a safe and secure place to keep them.