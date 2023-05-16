How to Optimize Your Google My Business Listing for Better Local SEO

18 SHARES Share Tweet Share Share

Google My Business is a free tool from Google that allows businesses to manage their online presence across Google and other Google products, including Search and Maps. Setting up a listing is a great way to get your business more visibility and to improve your local SEO. It allows customers to find your business more easily, and you can provide additional information about your business, such as hours of operation, contact information, and more.

How to Optimize Your Google My Business Listing

Claiming and Verifying Your Listing

The first step in optimizing your Google My Business listing is to claim and verify your listing. This ensures that your business is verified by Google and that the information is accurate. Once the listing is verified, you can begin to add additional information and optimize the listing.

Setting up Your Business Profile

Once you’ve claimed and verified your listing, you can begin to set up your business profile. This includes adding a profile photo, a cover photo, a description of your business, your contact information, and your business hours. Make sure all of this information is accurate and up-to-date so that customers can easily find your business.

Adding Photos and Videos

Adding photos and videos to your listing is a great way to make your business stand out and to provide customers with a better understanding of what your business is about. You can add photos of your products, services, and business location, as well as videos that showcase what you offer.

Responding to Reviews

Responding to reviews is an important way to engage with customers and to show your commitment to customer service. When customers leave reviews, make sure to respond to them in a timely manner. This will show customers that you value their feedback and are committed to providing them with the best customer experience possible.

Posting Regular Updates

Posting regular updates is a great way to keep customers informed about your business and to keep them engaged. You can post updates about new products and services, special offers, events, and more. This will help keep customers up-to-date and engaged with your business.

Optimizing your Google My Business listing is a great way to improve local SEO and reach more customers. By following the best practices outlined above, you can make sure your listing is accurate and engaging, and help your business reach more potential customers.